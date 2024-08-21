World Pool Preview: York Sky Bet Ebor Festival day three tips

Another day, another major middle distance G1goes to the visitors.

Content’s battling Yorkshire Oaks win means the plucky Brits are a miserable 0-11 in elite level contests run beyond a mile on home soil in 2024, with nine of them going to Aidan and Ryan.

And what about the fact that, even with five from Ireland, Saturday’s Ebor has only drawn a full field of 22 because of the presence of an 86-rated horse who finished out with the washing on Thursday?

The landscape has changed appreciably in recent years – and the time to discuss re-opening this grand old race to three-year-olds must surely be close to hand – but first we must negotiate the complexities of Nunthorpe day.

Battaash’s track record is safe after overnight rain but most of the usual suspects are on deck for the Friday feature and the supporting card looks equally challenging on the final day of World Pool Ebor action.

Heights a likely Nunthorpe longshot

So what do you say to an ever loving spouse heading for a girls day out and expecting her so-called expert other half to supply a minimum of five winners and the Placepot as a kicker?

‘Dream on’ would be the short summary but faint heart never won much at all so let’s get down to it.

The Nunthorpe market has moved heavily in favour of ASFOORA and, given that she is the clear form choice with proven form on easy ground, the Aussie mare looks very hard to ignore.

But those who don’t fancy trading at short odds in the win market might find some mileage in the Quinella pool here.

Last year’s BRADSELL is a solid option after a dominant French win on his return from a lengthy break and the step down to the minimum trip can help the speedy and aggressive WASHINGTON HEIGHTS outrun his long odds by a fair margin.