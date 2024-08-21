World Pool Preview: York Sky Bet Ebor Festival day three tips

Graham Cunningham puts forward his suggested World Pool plays for the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York.
Another day, another major middle distance G1goes to the visitors.
Content’s battling Yorkshire Oaks win means the plucky Brits are a miserable 0-11 in elite level contests run beyond a mile on home soil in 2024, with nine of them going to Aidan and Ryan.
And what about the fact that, even with five from Ireland, Saturday’s Ebor has only drawn a full field of 22 because of the presence of an 86-rated horse who finished out with the washing on Thursday?
The landscape has changed appreciably in recent years – and the time to discuss re-opening this grand old race to three-year-olds must surely be close to hand – but first we must negotiate the complexities of Nunthorpe day.
Battaash’s track record is safe after overnight rain but most of the usual suspects are on deck for the Friday feature and the supporting card looks equally challenging on the final day of World Pool Ebor action.
So what do you say to an ever loving spouse heading for a girls day out and expecting her so-called expert other half to supply a minimum of five winners and the Placepot as a kicker?
‘Dream on’ would be the short summary but faint heart never won much at all so let’s get down to it.
The Nunthorpe market has moved heavily in favour of ASFOORA and, given that she is the clear form choice with proven form on easy ground, the Aussie mare looks very hard to ignore.
But those who don’t fancy trading at short odds in the win market might find some mileage in the Quinella pool here.
Last year’s BRADSELL is a solid option after a dominant French win on his return from a lengthy break and the step down to the minimum trip can help the speedy and aggressive WASHINGTON HEIGHTS outrun his long odds by a fair margin.
Time will tell how much the ground has eased but the heavy rain means SHADOW DANCE has gone from interesting to very interesting in the Sky Bet Handicap at 1.50.
Roger Varian’s gelding faces a tough field for the opener including a dangerous stablemate in Lieber Power (4lb well in on BHA numbers) and the progressive Shergar Cup winner Insanity.
The unexposed Wafei is another who will corner plenty of support but Shadow Dance resumed his progress with a fine Ripon second - coming home strongly after wandering on the undulations - and he looks bound to go well as he bids to end a challenging week for the Varian/Doyle combo on a high note.
The Gimcrack (3.00) looks tightly knit but CAMILLE PISARRO took a big step forward when chasing some subsequent G1 winner Babouche at the Curragh last month.
He gets the nod ahead of The Strikin Viking and the under rated Billboard Star, while POWER OF DESTINY looked a shade unlucky not to beat Al Anoud at Goodwood and has plenty to recommend her as the first Sir Stoute runner of the week in another tough fillies’ handicap at 4.10.
Unknown quantities abound in the Convivial Maiden at 4.45 but ULTRASOUL came home strongly on his debut in a Yarmouth maiden that is working out very well and million Euro breeze-up purchase ANGELO BUANARROTI has joined the Beckett barn since showing plenty when pitched in deep for his debut in the Coventry at Royal Ascot.
And then we come to a concluding Sky Bet Mile that contains any number of useful, progressive milers.
This looks a 6/1 the field race whichever way you approach it but DOSMAN’s Newmarket third has been polished time and again of late.
MIDNIGHT GUN is another must for the Quinella list as he steps down in distance after a fine effort at Goodwood, while MOUNT TEIDE and Irish raider TAKENOMICS add further interest to a handicap that will surely throw up a host of winners in the coming weeks.
