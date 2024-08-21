World Pool Preview: York Sky Bet Ebor Festival day one tips

Graham Cunningham puts forward his suggested World Pool plays for the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York.

Troy set for ultimate test World Pool returns to York Legend has it that the ancient city of Troy was repeatedly destroyed and rebuilt and there is a similarly all or nothing feel about the equine version’s date with destiny at York today. We know City of Troy can fall apart because of his Guineas flop; we know he can make good horses look ordinary because of his Derby romp; and we know he can get the job done under potentially adverse circumstances after his Coral-Eclipse win. What we don’t yet know is whether City of Troy can dismiss a high-class global field in the way that the very best previous winners of the Juddmonte International Stakes did. The bell tolls when Aidan O’Brien’s colt takes on dangerous rivals from Britain, France and Japan on day one of York’s Ebor Festival and the World Pool markets will be vibrant on a seven-race card that revolves around six key questions. Click here for more information on the World Pool

Firm foundations or feet of clay? No point beating about the bush. I don’t think this International field is as deep as some are suggesting and CITY OF TROY can beat them and beat them well. The Justify colt has more G1 wins on his dance card than the rest of a record 13-strong field combined and he lines up after a commanding Derby win and a gritty holding ground Eclipse success that looks better than it did at the time thanks to subsequent efforts of Al Riffa and Sea The Fire. Basing your betting on trainer and jockey comments can be a very risky business but I do buy Aidan’s suggestion that the Eclipse was run on “specialist ground” and the fact that a cautious operator like Ryan Moore stated that he expected COT to win by double digits is another intriguing angle. Either way, the combination of 2080m in a truly-run race on a fast surface at York puts the most talked about horse in Europe in no excuses territory this time. I hope he can prove himself a genuine ace here but nominating the ideal Quinella companion is hard, with CALANDAGAN, ZARAKEM and ALFLAILA looming large among a lengthy list of closely matched rivals. Is there a Derby colt on deck in the Acomb? RULING COURT and THE LION IN WINTER head the market for next year’s Epsom showpiece after impressive debut wins and it’s any price bar two as Godolphin and Ballydoyle square off for a Wednesday G3 won by several subsequent Classic winners. On balance, I’m with Ruling Court. The Lion In Winter landed a Curragh maiden with a rich heritage but he took a long while to fully grasp what was being asked and his pedigree suggests he will need a mile plus sooner than later. Ruling Court didn’t quicken instantly at Sandown but the way he surged clear of a useful field was striking. He looks better equipped for 1400m at York than his main market rival, while Mr Chaplin and Our Terms can be in the mix if one of the big two don’t live up to market expectations.

Ruling Court scooted clear of his Sandown rivals

Brits or Ballydoyle in the Voltigeur? Something isn’t right when the might of Britain’s best middle- distance trainers can only muster three entries at the five-day stage for a £250,000 G2 won by a clutch of subsequent G1 winners of late. All three of the plucky Brits have stood their ground and the weight that KING’S GAMBIT receives from Los Angeles and Illinois might just tip the scales his way. Los Angeles seemed to be doing the bare minimum in front for his Irish Derby win, while Illinois looked an honest, good-class galloper again when second in the Grand Prix de Paris. Doubtless Euphoric will do the donkey work for that pair but that will also suit King’s Gambit, who has improved with every run this season and may well have more to give on his 2400m debut. Time to go Lion hunting? I hope so as IRON LION looks one of the most interesting handicappers of the day as he steps up in distance for the Sky Bet Stayers Handicap at 4.10. KNIGHTSWOOD has been unlucky more than once this summer, while SAMUI’s first encounter with fast ground at Killarney saw him leave fair rivals for dead. Both appeal as Quinella candidates but Iron Lion has made strong progress this season, winning three handicaps over 2400m and looking better than ever when mastering a couple of useful Ebor contenders at Ripon last month. A 4lb rise for that looks very fair and Iron Lion, with plenty of stamina in his pedigree, looks ready for more distance. Add in the fact that David O’Meara is running hot into Ebor week and this likeable Roaring Lion gelding looks to have plenty going for him.

Franny to shine again 33 years on? It’s 33 years since Franny Norton got down to 7st 3lb to land the Ebor for Sir Stoute on Deposki. The ageless scouser is still a potent force on the right handicapper and MISS ATTITUDE rates high on the short list for a wide-open handicap featuring any number of sharp fillies. Designer won this in ’22 and ’23 but I’m not sure what to make of her after a long break. GOT TO LOVE A GREY, GUTSY GIRL and PROFITABLE EDGE have potential for those seeking to bag a big Quinella but the smooth-travelling Miss Attitude looked better than ever when pipped in a warm race at Goodwood and she still looks fairly treated despite a 5lb hike. Time to call a Cop? I hope so as DESERT COP has more in his favour for the opener (1.50) than overnight big prices suggest. Q candidates abound in a fierce sprint – and Pilgrim, Shagraan and Democracy Dilemma all have plenty in their favour – but Desert Cop is only 2lb higher than when winning on Guineas weekend. The fact that his big bro Desert Law won this in 2017 is of interest and the fact that Oisin is back aboard for the first time since that HQ win is another notable point. Add in the fact that Desert Cop has a big pull with easy Ascot winner Holkham Bay after racing much too freely last time and he has the look of a live longshot.