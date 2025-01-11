The pair feature among eight entries for the Grade Two highlight on the opening day of the Winter Millions Meeting.

The former, trained by Dan Skelton, is unbeaten in three starts over fences, progressing from winning a Stratford handicap from a mark of 138 in October to landing the Grade One Betfair Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown last month.

The trainer also has recent Kelso winner Beat Box and Skycutter in the race.

Caldwell Potter would be dropping back to the minimum trip if taking up his Friday entry having finished third behind Jango Baie at Cheltenham in December. He weakened into third over two-and-a-half miles that day having jumped well at the head of the affairs for much of the race.

Gidleigh Park, Personal Ambition, Universal Secret and You Wear It Well complete the field.