L'Eau Du Sud winning the Henry VIII
L'Eau Du Sud winning the Henry VIII

Winter Millions preview: L'Eau Du Sud & Caldwell Potter could clash

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Sat January 11, 2025 · 25 min ago

L’Eau Du Sud and Caldwell Potter could clash in the Fitzdares Lightning Novices’ Chase at Windsor on Friday.

The pair feature among eight entries for the Grade Two highlight on the opening day of the Winter Millions Meeting.

The former, trained by Dan Skelton, is unbeaten in three starts over fences, progressing from winning a Stratford handicap from a mark of 138 in October to landing the Grade One Betfair Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown last month.

The trainer also has recent Kelso winner Beat Box and Skycutter in the race.

Caldwell Potter would be dropping back to the minimum trip if taking up his Friday entry having finished third behind Jango Baie at Cheltenham in December. He weakened into third over two-and-a-half miles that day having jumped well at the head of the affairs for much of the race.

Gidleigh Park, Personal Ambition, Universal Secret and You Wear It Well complete the field.

