Winter Million final fields | Caldwell Potter heads Friday Windsor card

Paul Nicholls' horse, part-owned by Sir Alex Ferguson, is amongst a field of four for the Grade 2 Fitzdares Lightning Novices' Chase over two miles at Windsor, a race amongst eight races live on ITV who also show action from Newcastle and Market Rasen.

Jamie Snowden's You Wear It Well, Harry Fry's Gidleigh Park an Ben Pauling's Personal Ambition form the opposition.

Later on the card an intriguing line-up of five will take part in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Hurdle over 2m4f.

Again Nicholls is represented by Blueking d'Oroux, while his former assistant Dan Skelton runs Langer Dan.

Gary & Josh Moore's Salver, Kerry Lee's Nemean Lion and Nicky Henderson's Iberico Lord complete the field.

It's a big day for Nicholls and he runs Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle runner-up Kabral Du Mathan in the 3.35 at Windsor, the Fitzdares Sovereign Handicap Hurdle over two miles.

Over at Market Rasen the golden oldies take centre stage and the Unibet Veterans' Handicap Chase, the final from the veterans' series, finally takes place after being postponed from Sandown and then Warwick.

Joe Tizzard has a strong hand in this, with both Copperhead and Eldorado Allen likely to be favoured by the market.