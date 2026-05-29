Win tickets to the Curragh on Wednesday 3rd June, for the Junefest Race Evening!

To celebrate the Junefest Race Evening meeting at The Curragh, we’re giving two lucky winners the chance to win a pair of tickets to attend Wednesday's meeting.

Entry requirements: To enter, simply follow @ SportingLife on X (formerly known as Twitter) , and share the competition post before the closing date of Saturday 30th May at 16:00.

, and share the competition post before the Entry is to be made via Sporting Life's X account , with our two lucky winners contacted via direct message.

, with our two lucky winners contacted via direct message. We will require an up-to-date email address in order to provide you with your prize of two tickets.

We will draw our lucky winners at random from the entries. The Curragh ticket competition: Key terms and conditions

18+

One entry per person

Eligibility restrictions apply

Further T&Cs apply