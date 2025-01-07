Win tickets to Punchestown on Sunday featuring the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer

To celebrate the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Hurdle meeting at Punchestown, we’re giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to attend Sunday's meeting.
- Entry is to be made via Sporting Life's Twitter and Facebook accounts, with our lucky winners contacted on the social media channels. We will require an up-to-date email address in order to provide you with your prize of two tickets.
- To enter, simply follow @SportingLife on Twitter or SportingLife Racing on Facebook, and share the competition post before the closing date of 17:00 on Thursday 9th January.
- We will draw our lucky winners at random from the entries across both platforms.
Punchestown ticket competition: Key terms and conditions
- 18+
- One entry per person
- Eligibility restrictions apply
- Further T&Cs apply