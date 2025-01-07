Win tickets to Punchestown on Sunday featuring the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer

To celebrate the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Hurdle meeting at Punchestown, we’re giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to attend Sunday's meeting.

Entry is to be made via Sporting Life's Twitter and Facebook accounts, with our lucky winners contacted on the social media channels. We will require an up-to-date email address in order to provide you with your prize of two tickets.

To enter, simply follow @SportingLife on Twitter or SportingLife Racing on Facebook , and share the competition post before the closing date of 17:00 on Thursday 9th January.

or , and share the competition post before the We will draw our lucky winners at random from the entries across both platforms. Punchestown ticket competition: Key terms and conditions 18+

One entry per person

Eligibility restrictions apply

Further T&Cs apply