The weights are headed by Dawn Rising with last season's Cesarewitch second stepping back up in trip after struggling over 10 furlongs at the Curragh last time but the four-year-old is among the sponsors' outsiders.

He is one of four entries for Joseph O'Brien who is seeking his third win in the race in four years; he could also saddle Denim And Diamonds, the Group 2 placed Emit and French import Yulia who was a beaten favourite on debut for the stable.

The eye is drawn to Too Bossy For Us who is trained by Willie Mullins for the H O S Syndicate who combined to win last year's Sky Bet Ebor with Ethical Diamond.

Too Bossy For Us ran four times on the flat for Mullins in 2025, finishing second at the Curragh over two miles 12 months ago; he has kept good company over hurdles since winning his maiden, finishing sixth in Grade 1s at the Cheltenham and Punchestown Festivals.

Sky Bet have installed the aptly named Sky Captain as their 3/1 favourite.

Sky Captain is one of the least exposed runners in the field and hails from the in-form Paddy Twomey stable. A winner of a Roscommon maiden on debut, Sky Captain has finished second over 14 furlongs on both subsequent starts and moves into handicap company with a rating of 92.

Chester Plate third Tribal Star will attempt to put an end to a frustrating sequence of placed efforts for Adrian McGuiness and is one of four horses put in at 8/1, alongside Granite Bay, Holy See and Factual Fact. The last-named is trained by Henry de Bromhead who won the 2024 Sky Bet Ebor with Magical Zoe.

Sky Bet odds: 3/1 Sky Captain, 4/1 Too Bossy For Us, 5/1 Emit, 8/1 Factual Fact, Granite Bay, Holy See, Tribal Star, 12/1 bar.