Wimbledon Hawkeye wins Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket | report and free video replay

Runner-up in a strong renewal of the Acomb Stakes at York last time, Wimbledon Hawkeye easily doubled his career tally stepped up to a mile for this Group Two.

Racing on the pace for James Doyle, he went into a clear lead racing past the two furlong pole and was in control of the race thereafter. Royal Playwright, representing last year's successful owner Jeff Smith and trainer Andrew Balding, made some late inroads but never looked like overhauling Wimbledon Hawkeye who was a length and a half clear at the line.

Wimbledon Hawkeye, a son of the Balding trained Kameko, was racing for the fourth time and had already been placed at this level when third (of six) in the Superlative Stakes on the July Course second time out.

"He's done us so proud," said winning trainer James Owen.

"Yesterday I had my first listed winner at Newmarket and, today, my first Group Two winner and for it to be with a juvenile that's got huge potential. he's not the biggest but he's got stronger all year, improved with every run and I've learnt at a little bit of a slower rate than he's learnt, he's learnt with every run and I'm learning behind him but life's great at the minute; really enjoying it. I can't thank the Gredleys enough and all my other owners.

"He is, for me, a proper Guineas hope for next year. We'll see how he is (before deciding on whether to run again this year)."

Owen was asked whether he would be the type of horse to need a run before heading to the season's first Classic and replied: "To be fair I haven't had many flat runners; I started training on the flat in January so I don't really know. Learning as I go. I'll look at the record books, go back through things and ask people's opinion and get the best thing but the horse will pay his way I'm sure; he's done us well so far."

Wimbledon Hawkeye is 25/1 for the 2000 Guineas with Coral, who trimmed Acomb winner The Lion In Winter to 9/2 from 5/1 favourite for Classic glory.