Wimbledon Hawkeye wins Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket | report and free video replay

Wimbledon Hawkeye (4/1) ran out a dominant winner of the Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket.
Runner-up in a strong renewal of the Acomb Stakes at York last time, Wimbledon Hawkeye easily doubled his career tally stepped up to a mile for this Group Two.
Racing on the pace for James Doyle, he went into a clear lead racing past the two furlong pole and was in control of the race thereafter. Royal Playwright, representing last year's successful owner Jeff Smith and trainer Andrew Balding, made some late inroads but never looked like overhauling Wimbledon Hawkeye who was a length and a half clear at the line.
Wimbledon Hawkeye, a son of the Balding trained Kameko, was racing for the fourth time and had already been placed at this level when third (of six) in the Superlative Stakes on the July Course second time out.
"He's done us so proud," said winning trainer James Owen.
"Yesterday I had my first listed winner at Newmarket and, today, my first Group Two winner and for it to be with a juvenile that's got huge potential. he's not the biggest but he's got stronger all year, improved with every run and I've learnt at a little bit of a slower rate than he's learnt, he's learnt with every run and I'm learning behind him but life's great at the minute; really enjoying it. I can't thank the Gredleys enough and all my other owners.
"He is, for me, a proper Guineas hope for next year. We'll see how he is (before deciding on whether to run again this year)."
Owen was asked whether he would be the type of horse to need a run before heading to the season's first Classic and replied: "To be fair I haven't had many flat runners; I started training on the flat in January so I don't really know. Learning as I go. I'll look at the record books, go back through things and ask people's opinion and get the best thing but the horse will pay his way I'm sure; he's done us well so far."
Wimbledon Hawkeye is 25/1 for the 2000 Guineas with Coral, who trimmed Acomb winner The Lion In Winter to 9/2 from 5/1 favourite for Classic glory.
Doyle said of the race: "He jumped more alertly than he probably did at York and got up into the bridle; I was a little bit frightened he might be over-racing slightly for the first half a furlong but he did relax nicely.
"I felt like we really controlled the race, we didn't go a breakneck pace from end to end - that's how it felt - so I was happy enough to let him roll before we got to The Dip, mindful that he had galloped up here and I don't think he was a natural going into The Dip but he came out of it well so I was just keen to use that momentum, to let him slingshot in and out The Dip and he coped with it particularly well.
"He had a little look around late on which has to be a good sign that there's plenty more to come. It's hard to know (how much is left) but I tapped him with the right and he just rolled a touch left, then I pulled it through and vice versa; you never know but he galloped out nicely enough.
"He's not short on pace. As we know the Acomb is predominantly a speed test and to run as well as he did in that surely suggests he has a high gear. To do what he's doing at the minute........he looks tall, leggy and, I'm guessing, when you're looking at him going round the paddock he wouldn't take your eye because he looks very unfurnished and he's a big frame that he has to fill and I'm sure he will do over the winter.
"What more do you want him to do at this stage when he looks unfurnished? He hasn't got to make a huge jump to be competitive at Group One level."
The Futurity Stakes at Doncaster and a trip to America for the Breeders' Cup are under consideration for Wimbledown Hawkeye although owner Tim Gredley poured cold water on the latter idea, saying: “I’d have thought America was unlikely but we really hoped today would happen.
“We’ve always believed in him, there was more growing in him and hopefully he will develop into a Derby horse.”
