Willie Mullins - not giving up on Melbourne Cup dream
Willie Mullins: Champion trainer has withdrawn all bar one of his runners at Thurles

Willie Mullins withdraws nine of ten runners at Thurles on account of going

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu November 28, 2024 · 19 min ago

Thursday's card at Thurles has been decimated by non-runners after champion trainer Willie Mullins withdrew all bar one of his ten representatives on account of the going.

Foreverwalking, a long odds-on favourite in the maiden hurdle (13:50), is now Mullins' sole contender on the card.

The feature listed chase (12:40) has been especially badly hit with the withdrawals of Appreciate It, Embassy Gardens and Nick Rockett leaving just two in the line-up. Fil Dor is a top price of 1/16.

Only three went to post in the opening beginners' chase (12:05), with Mullins' Mistergif and Western Diego among four non-runners. That's About Right beat Boldog, the short-price favourite.

As of 12:15pm, there were 14 non-runners at Thurles excluding reserves, with the going officially described as good.

