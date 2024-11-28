Willie Mullins withdraws nine of ten runners at Thurles on account of going

Foreverwalking, a long odds-on favourite in the maiden hurdle (13:50), is now Mullins' sole contender on the card.

The feature listed chase (12:40) has been especially badly hit with the withdrawals of Appreciate It, Embassy Gardens and Nick Rockett leaving just two in the line-up. Fil Dor is a top price of 1/16.

Only three went to post in the opening beginners' chase (12:05), with Mullins' Mistergif and Western Diego among four non-runners. That's About Right beat Boldog, the short-price favourite.

As of 12:15pm, there were 14 non-runners at Thurles excluding reserves, with the going officially described as good.