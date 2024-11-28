Willie Mullins withdraws nine of ten runners at Thurles on account of going

Thursday's card at Thurles has been decimated by non-runners after champion trainer Willie Mullins withdrew all bar one of his ten representatives on account of the going.
Foreverwalking, a long odds-on favourite in the maiden hurdle (13:50), is now Mullins' sole contender on the card.
The feature listed chase (12:40) has been especially badly hit with the withdrawals of Appreciate It, Embassy Gardens and Nick Rockett leaving just two in the line-up. Fil Dor is a top price of 1/16.
Only three went to post in the opening beginners' chase (12:05), with Mullins' Mistergif and Western Diego among four non-runners. That's About Right beat Boldog, the short-price favourite.
As of 12:15pm, there were 14 non-runners at Thurles excluding reserves, with the going officially described as good.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.