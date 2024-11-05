Willie Mullins will try again to win the Melbourne Cup

Willie Mullins has not given up on his Lexus Melbourne Cup ambitions after watching Absurde finish best of his two runners in the Flemington feature.

The Closutton trainer fielded the same two horses as last year in the latest renewal of the two-mile Group One, with Absurde aiming to improve on seventh place while Vauban had amends to make after proving a bitter disappointment 12 months ago. Partnered by Kerrin McEvoy and William Buick respectively, both Absurde and Vauban were settled in the pack through the early stages before trying to challenge in the straight. Vauban’s run down the middle of the track soon petered out to finish 11th, but Absurde made strides on the inside rail and was eventually beaten just under two lengths in fifth. Mullins could envisage a third attempt on the race for Absurde, although Vauban appears unlikely to try his luck again.

“We will see how Vauban is in the morning, but the writing appeared to be on the wall from halfway,” the trainer told Channel Nine. “I was delighted with Absurde. Kerrin wanted to have him a little bit closer but he got a little bit of trouble or something early on, he got a bit further back than he anticipated passing the winning post. “To run the way he did and finish the way he did from that position was a hell of a run – we’re delighted with him. “I would say Absurde might come back, but it’s probably not Vauban’s track. I’m sure (Absurde’s owner) the HOS Syndicate will be keen to come back and we’ll see what happens. We’ll try to find one or two more.” Buick also felt Vauban had failed to show his best and told www.racing.com: “I was a bit further back than ideal. He travelled well the first half of the race, and I had to hold my position. He came off the bridle far earlier than I expected from him.” The Brian Ellison-trained Onesmoothoperator had enjoyed a perfect preparation for the race in winning the Geelong Cup but he could finish only 12th in Melbourne, beaten just under six lengths. His jockey Craig Williams said: “I was happy the way his prelim was, but once we placed him under pressure in the race today, he just wasn’t quite at his best. Interesting to see how he comes through the run.”