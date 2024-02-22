Willie Mullins trained Largy Hill wins Michael Purcell Memorial Novice Hurdle

The Grade 3 prize, run over two miles and five furlongs, saw the Gordon Elliott-trained Staffordshire Knight sent off the 8/11 favourite but he was no match for his more experienced rival.

Largy Hill, who still holds an entry for the Cheltenham Festival, ran four times in bumpers and was having his third start over hurdles, dropping back in distance after winning his maiden over three miles at Cork last month.

Racing prominently, Largy Hill took up the running approaching the second last and opened up a sufficiently healthy lead to allow Townend to steady his mount at the final flight.

The winning margin from the odds-on favourite was a comfortable four lengths.

The winning handler told Racing TV: "I wasn't sure which one (of his runners) to pick and Paul got the right one in the end. Indeed, he said to me he saw his name on all three horses the other day; different people in the office were putting him on this horse and that horse!

"I thought maybe Stoke The Fire with his flat experience but watching the race you could see that the ex-point-to-pointers, they were jumping way better than Stoke The Fire; I think he'll be better with better ground and just get the knack of slipping over his hurdles. It's hard to come from a slow maiden at Tramore against more experienced horses here.

"We might look at him going to Cheltenham but maybe not. Sometimes when we stay back for the Michael Purcell we have thought of going to maybe Fairyhouse and Punchestown and we'll probably go that route but I'll have a word with Simon and Isaac (Munir and Souede, owners) and see what they want to do.

"Big strong horse. Looks like one you'd want to be going over fences with next year and looking forward to that.

"What Path ran his race, probably just too short for him and he'd want better ground as well."