Willie Mullins is set to unleash both Ferny Hollow and Gentleman De Mee this weekend with the pair limbering up for their seasonal comebacks.

Ferny Hollow has not been seen since December last year due to injury but managed to win a Grade One before his season was interrupted. Gentleman De Mee signed off last term with a trio of wins, culminating in a defeat of the Arkle hero Edwardstone by four and a half lengths at Aintree. On Saturday Naas hosts the Barberstown Castle Poplar Square Chase, a Grade Three contest over two miles, for which both horses hold an entry with duo also entered for the Sean P. Muldoon & Patrick F. Gormley Fortria Chase on Sunday at Navan.