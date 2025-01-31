Willie Mullins Saturday runners: Dublin Racing Festival

Check out our star columnist on his all-star team for the opening day of the Dublin Racing Festival.

Leopardstown Saturday 13:15 Final Demand

Paul (Townend) has picked this fellow in what looks a very hot renewal. We think we have a strong hand here so it can’t have been an easy decision but his race in Limerick has worked out well so it will be interesting to see, not only from racing fans’ point of view but from our own as well, where these horses stand. 13:15 Jasmin De Vaux

Going out in trip might just help his jumping, going a few miles an hour slower could be a big benefit to him. We know he has the big engine to compete at this level and I think he’s improving in the jumping department, he’s not in the Champion Hurdle league yet when it comes to his technique but he is improving steadily. If he does improve in that area, his raw ability, as we saw from the last hurdle home at Navan two starts ago, could get him home over this trip. 13:15 Joystick

His pedigree and method of galloping makes me think he’s a stayer. He was very keen on his first run back at Punchestown and we ran him over two miles next time because that was the race for him, we didn’t have much of a choice at the time. We were very happy that he won and happier with how he allowed himself to gallop and jump but on balance he’ll be a better horse over this sort of trip. He’ll have the freshness galloped out of him from the last run too so I’m hoping he can make some sort of a showing in this. 13:15 Sounds Victorius

He won right-handed around Fairyhouse and appeared to jump a little to the left. It’s not something we’ve noticed before when schooling at home and if he favours going left possibly Leopardstown will bring out more improvement. We hope it does as it might put him in the picture all being well. 13:15 Supersundae

Patrick rides him again. We feel he ran a huge race when second in the Lawlor’s Of Naas last time and we also feel there’s a lot of improvement in the horse from his first and second run if it doesn’t come too soon. We’ve always thought a fair bit of him, the extra two furlongs will be a benefit so Patrick is looking forward to this fellow.

We’ve new sponsors for the Grace Juvenile Hurdle in Gannon’s City Recovery & Recycling Services and it’s a race in which we’re well represented. I’d imagine the eyes will be drawn to our fillies down at the bottom, the mounts of Paul Townend and Sean O’Keeffe. 13:50 Lady Vega Allen

13:50 Sainte Lucie

Paul stays with Saint Lucie who was very impressive in winning in Punchestown and he was clearly impressed however Sean got on very well with Lady Vega Allen at this track over Christmas and keeps the ride. We think she might have more scope for improvement from that run too. 13:50 Sony Bill

Danny [Mullins] rides and he ran well in the race here over Christmas, finishing a place behind Lady Vega Allen in third. He has lots of experience which is a benefit and he’s sure to be there or thereabouts. 13:50 Willy De Houelle

The mount of Brian Hayes and a horse that has disappointed us so far but hopefully Brian can try new tactics on him that might help him get into the placings.

14:25 King Alexander

Sean rides him with Paul sitting the race out. He got 10 pounds for his win the last day which will be a fair steadier in a three-mile race like this and he carries 11st 10lb too which is a tough weight. But it will be interesting to see whether he has improved enough to carry this weight and win? 14:25 Meetingofthewaters

He gets in off 10st 2lb with Rachael Blackmore on. His chasing rating is 36 pounds higher than his hurdles one and he looks a blot on the handicap so it will be interesting to see how he gets on. For this type of prize, he would look a blot on the book but we’ll see what he can do.

The Goffs Irish Arkle is again a top-class race and we have two very strong chances. 14:55 Ile Atlantique

He’s won over two-and-a-half and two-mile-one so this trip won’t be a bother to him. I think the fast pace will suit him and both my horses in this have great chances. 14:55 Majborough

We waited for this race with him after he won at Fairyhouse on his chasing debut. We’ll know how good he is after this and he’s going well at home. 15:30 Galopin Des Champs

15:30 Fact To File

The Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup features another clash between two of our stable stars. Galopin Des Champs comes back to a track that he clearly loves and he appears to be in good form at home, but the same comments apply to Fact To File, he’s in great shape as well. It should be a great race. 15:30 Embassy Gardens

He put up a great front-running display over two-mile-five in Tramore on very testing conditions. It will be interesting to see how he handles this step up in class. 15:30 Grangeclare West

15:30 I Am Maximus

15:30 Minella Cocooner

The same comment applies to all three of these. They all deserve to take their place in the race but will need to produce career best performances if they are to win it.

16:05 Ha D'Or

16:05 Shanbally Kid