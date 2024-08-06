Willie Mullins' Royal Ascot winner Belloccio has the Ebor as a possible target

The six-year-old grey was previously trained by David Menuisier before being bought by Anthony Bromley for Thurloe Thoroughbreds and transferred to Willie Mullins at Closutton.

He got off the mark at the first time of asking for Mullins when he won a two-mile maiden hurdle at Punchestown in May by nine lengths.

Connections then switched him back to the Flat for the Royal meeting, where he gave Mullins victory in the Copper Horse for the second year in a row after Vauban’s success in 2023.

An original plan to go back over obstacles at Galway was shelved as he took his time to recover from the race in Berkshire, with options for the gelding on the level including the Ebor and the Irish St Leger before a long-term schedule is forged.

Thurloe Thoroughbreds’ James Stafford said: “He’s entered in the Ebor and the (Irish) St Leger, but it hasn’t been confirmed where he’ll go.

“The horse is fine. He took a little bit of time to get over Ascot. We didn’t go to the Galway Festival, which may have been the original plan, so he’s had a little bit of rest.

Belloccio is the 8/1 joint-favourite with the sponsors for the York contest on 24th August.