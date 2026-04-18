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Willie Mullins on I Am Maximus' second Grand National win and the homecoming parade

By Willie Mullins
Sporting Life Plus
Sat April 18, 2026 · 41 min ago

I was delighted with the turnout for I Am Maximus’ homecoming parade in Leighlinbridge on Thursday, especially given how wet the weather was. It’s amazing what the lure of free ice-cream can do!

We had lots of people there, loads of kids, and that’s what it was all about. The local community came out to celebrate with us, which was wonderful and as I always say, it’s amazing how many people travel from elsewhere, all over the country, to be there.

They came hundreds of miles to be part of what is a unique tradition. It was great that JP came up to be with us, that was an added bonus. People were delighted to meet him in person, ask him about Limerick hurdling, Adare Manor and see if he had a spare ticket for the Ryder Cup!

It was good fun, light-hearted and everyone enjoyed it.

I Am Maximus winning the Randox Grand National last Saturday was a very special moment. To win the race for three years in a row, to be following in the footsteps of Vincent O’Brien…it’s great to be mentioned in the same breath as legends of the sport. It’s extraordinary.

All smiles at the I Am Maximus homecoming parade
All smiles at the I Am Maximus homecoming parade
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