The Closutton handler feels the seven-year-old will be suited by the right-handed track and is hoping Bryan Cooper will take the ride.

A 6-1 chance with Sky Bet for the three-mile showpiece, the talented grey, who has been prone to jumping errors, was in the process of running a big race in the John Durkan Memorial Chase at Punchestown when he unseated his rider at the third-last fence.

“Asterion Forlonge will probably go for the King George and Bryan Cooper will probably ride if he is free,” said Mullins, who won the King George 20 years ago with the Adrian Maguire-ridden Florida Pearl.

“He was running a very good race in the John Durkan (until blundering and unseating rider) and he is better going right-handed so that looks like an opportunity to have a crack at a good race.”

Tornado Flyer, who stayed on well to take fifth place in the John Durkan, is likely to be Mullins’ other runner in the three-mile showpiece.

“Tornado Flyer goes over there also and and I think we’ll keep Al Boum Photo and Melon at home,” said Mullins.

“We’ll just see what happens and we haven’t decided a lot of our Christmas plans. We’ll see how we go in the meantime.

“I haven’t thought about the novice chasers yet, although I’d imagine we’ll look for a beginners’ chase with Appreciate It, probably at Leopardstown where they are watering.”