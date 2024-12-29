Willie Mullins eyeing move up in trip for Ballyburn

Bookmakers reacted by making Sir Gino an odds-on favourite for the Arkle at Cheltenham in March, with Ballyburn now heading the market for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase over three miles, which would appear his more likely target at this stage.

Having made a foot-perfect start to his career over fences at Punchestown last month, Ballyburn dropped back in trip for the Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase, but had to play second fiddle to Nicky Henderson’s hugely impressive four-year-old Sir Gino.

The Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old was arguably last season’s star novice hurdler, recovering from an initial defeat at the hands of Firefox to win his next four starts, including Grade One victories at the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown, the Cheltenham Festival and the Punchestown Festival.

“People were saying before that he could be a Champion Hurdle horse, but it looks like he wants a trip. He’s bred to want a trip,” said Mullins.

Ballyburn was one of two Mullins runners defeated by Henderson superstars at Kempton, with Lossiemouth picking up the silver medal behind Constitution Hill in the previous afternoon’s Christmas Hurdle.

However, while the British and Irish champion trainer is eyeing a stiffer test of stamina for Ballyburn, Lossiemouth looks set to stay at two miles for the time being at least.

He added: “She had never gone that pace before over two miles and she will be sharper the next day.

“We’ll stick to two miles for the moment and she’ll have another run in either the International at Cheltenham or back here (Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown) before we decide what to do.

“We have been concentrating on getting her settled over two miles and she will have learned from that race and should be sharper the next day. I liked the way she finished.”

Mullins was also content with the festive performance of last season’s Arkle hero Gaelic Warrior, who finished second behind surprise winner Solness in the Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase at Leopardstown.

“Gaelic Warrior just blew up and was second to a horse that was mad fit and got a very good ride from J J Slevin,” said the Closutton handler.