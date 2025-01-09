Willie Mullins dominates the Dublin Racing Festival entries at Leopardstown

Willie Mullins dominates the entries - and the odds - for the eight Grade 1s at Leopardstown’s Dublin Racing Festival on February 1 and 2.
Last year Mullins completed an incredible clean sweep of all eight top-level contests at the meeting after victories for Dancing City, Kargese, Il Etait Temps, Galopin Des Champs, Fact To File, Ballyburn, El Fabiolo and State Man.
Galopin Des Champs is the 8/11 favourite with Paddy Power to win the Irish Gold Cup for the third year running, while stablemate State Man is 3/1 in his own hat-trick bid in the Irish Champion Hurdle where another Closutton representative, Lossiemouth (11/8), and Gordon Elliott’s Brighterdaysahead (11/8) are preferred by the bookmaker.
The odds suggest it could be Mullins mania at the DRF once again, though, with Majborough favourite for the Irish Arkle, Sounds Victorius favourite for the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle and Sainte Lucie favourite for the Juvenile on the Irish Gold Cup card.
On the Sunday, featuring the aforementioned Irish Champion Hurdle, Mullins has more favourites in Energumene, Ballyburn and Kaid D'Authie in the supporting Grade 1 contests.
There is the potential for British representation with six horses entered by UK-based trainers for the two-day meeting.
Warren Greatrex, who has won at the DRF in the past with La Bague Au Roi, has Good And Clever and Quantock Hills as possibles for the Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle and Gannon's City Recovery & Recycling Services Juvenile Hurdle respectively, while Harry Fry has entered Boothill for the Dublin Chase.
Dysart Enos is in the Irish Champion Hurdle for Fergal O'Brien, James Owen has East India Dock in the Juvenile race and Here Comes Georgie could run for Patrick Neville in the Irish Arkle.
Paddy Power Odds:
*(Prices correct 1645 GMT 09/01/2025 - see Paddy Power website for latest odds)
Saturday, February 1
Goffs Irish Arkle: 8/11 Majborough, 3 Ile Atlantique, 7 Touch Me Not, 8 Down Memory Lane, Firefox, Inthepocket, 12 Jordans, 20 Jeannot Lapin, 50 Here Comes Georgie
Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle: 7/2 Sounds Victorius, 9/2 Final Demand, 6 Supersundae, The Yellow Clay, 7 Jasmin De Vaux, 8 Bleu De Vassy, 10 Mozzies Sister, 12 Inn At The Park, Pray Tell, Minella Sixo, Sommesky, Sporting Glory, World Of Fortunes, 16 The Enabler, 20 I Am Lorenzo, Joystick, Wingmen, 40 A Tipp For Gold
Gannon’s City Recovery & Recycling Services Juvenile Hurdle: 5/2 Sainte Lucie, 11/4 Hello Neighbour, 9/2 Lady Vega Allen, 6 East India Dock, 10 Galileo Dame, Sony Bill, 12 Zaynab, 14 Quantock Hills, 16 Money Dancer, Wendrock, 20 Bacchanalian, Kurasso Blue, 25 Murcia, Willy De Houelle, 50 Space Warrior
Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup: 8/11 Galopin Des Champs, 7/2 Fact To File, 7 Embassy Gardens, 8 Monty’s Star, 10 Gerri Colombe, Hewick, 12 Gentlemansgame, 20 Inothewayurthinkin, 33 I Am Maximus, 50 Grangeclare West, 66 Conflated, Minella Cocooner, 100 Affordale Fury, 200 Senecia
Sunday, February 2
Irish Champion Hurdle: 11/8 Brighterdaysahead, Lossiemouth, 3 State Man, 11/2 Anzadam, 8 Kargese, 20 Dysart Enos, 33 Colonel Mustard, 50 Daddy Long Legs, King Of Kingsfield, Winter Fog, 100 Fils D’Oudairies, 200 Senecia
Dublin Chase: 2 Energumene, Gaelic Warrior, 4 Banbridge, 7 Marine Nationale, Solness, 8 El Fabiolo, 10 Found A Fifty, 12 Blood Destiny, 16 Quilixios, 20 Boothill, 25 Captain Guinness, 40 Blue Lord, Gentleman De Mee, 100 Fils D’Oudairies, Senecia
Ladbrokes Novice Chase: 5/4 Ballyburn, 10/3 Impaire Et Passe, 6 Better Days Ahead, Dancing City, 10 Champ Kiely, Ile Atlantique, Lecky Watson, 14 Croke Park, 20 Jordans, 25 Dee Capo, 33 Search For Glory, Stellar Story 50 Prairie Dancer, 250 Arctic Skua
Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle: 7/2 Kaid d’Authie, 4 Kopek Des Bordes, Romeo Coolio, 11/2 Salvator Mundi, 8 You Oughta Know, 10 Ballygunner Castle, Redemption Day, 14 Sky Lord, 20 Bleu De Vassy, The Yellow Clay, 25 Casheldale Lad, Good And Clever, Joystick, Relieved Of Duties, The Enabler, 33 Sea Of Sands, 40 Karafon, Karniquet, Sporting Glory, Whinney Hill, 66 Eastern Legend
