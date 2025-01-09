Willie Mullins dominates the Dublin Racing Festival entries at Leopardstown

Last year Mullins completed an incredible clean sweep of all eight top-level contests at the meeting after victories for Dancing City, Kargese, Il Etait Temps, Galopin Des Champs, Fact To File, Ballyburn, El Fabiolo and State Man.

Galopin Des Champs is the 8/11 favourite with Paddy Power to win the Irish Gold Cup for the third year running, while stablemate State Man is 3/1 in his own hat-trick bid in the Irish Champion Hurdle where another Closutton representative, Lossiemouth (11/8), and Gordon Elliott’s Brighterdaysahead (11/8) are preferred by the bookmaker.

The odds suggest it could be Mullins mania at the DRF once again, though, with Majborough favourite for the Irish Arkle, Sounds Victorius favourite for the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle and Sainte Lucie favourite for the Juvenile on the Irish Gold Cup card.

On the Sunday, featuring the aforementioned Irish Champion Hurdle, Mullins has more favourites in Energumene, Ballyburn and Kaid D'Authie in the supporting Grade 1 contests.