Willie Mullins column: Wednesday runners

Another strong team for our star columnist on Wednesday. Check out his runner-by-runner guide.

Boxing Day reflections It was a day of highs and lows and Allaho ran very well in the King George VI Chase at Kempton, it just looked like he didn’t stay in that real top-class company. A lot of things fell his way and he was still denied, but he ran a great race. Facile Vega was a big disappointment in the Grade 1 at Leopardstown, I thought he was doing everything right throughout the contest. There doesn’t seem to be any problem with him, he just might need to go up in trip. Bunting won at Limerick in the three-year-old hurdle in Energumene’s colours for Tony Bloom. Despite jumping big and being a little keen he put in a huge performance and it augurs well for the rest of the season in the juvenile division. Sean O’Keeffe said Loughglynn was quite keen during his win at Limerick and he was very impressed with how he stayed on at the end in the conditions, he thinks there’s more improvement to come. He could be a nice staying novice for the rest of the season.

Leopardstown 12:05 Ethical Diamond

Improved with every run on the flat, winning his final start at Limerick, and is schooling well at home. His work lately has been very nice. There are a lot of runners but his experience on the Flat will be a huge help to him and hopefully he can give his owners, the H O S Syndicate, a good day out. 12:35 Feu Du Bresil

12:35 Ho My Lord

This will be a tough race with Marine Nationale starting out over fences in it however my runners have two good runs behind them coming here and I’m hoping they can build on that and fill the placings.

Taking The Reins - Hollie Doyle - Episode Seven

13:10 Dysart Dynamo

13:10 Gentleman De Mee

13:10 Saint Roi

13:10 Dinoblue

Even though we’ve four of the five runners in here it looks like Henry De Bromhead might hold the winning hand with Captain Guinness. However, I’d say Dinoblue has every chance and Mark Walsh rides her. Conditions of the race suit. Gentleman De Mee has a higher rating and if he put in his best run, he wouldn’t be far away either. Dysart Dynamo just hasn’t struck form on his last few runs, and I’d be delighted if he could finish in the first three. Saint Roi is one who is just maybe finding two miles a little sharp for him, but he did win a Grade One race here off a searching gallop last season. There looks to be plenty of pace on in this too and he might just be there to pounce on anything that goes too fast. 13:45 Absurde

He’s come back very well from his run in the Melbourne Cup in Australia. The more we get to know about him the more he improves. Danny rides him and I think he’ll be riding him to use his speed rather than his staying ability. If he can get it right, he has a good chance. 13:45 Daddy Long Legs

He made a great impression in Thurles. If he comes on from that he has every chance. 13:45 Predators Gold

We were delighted with how he won so well at Punchestown. I put him in here as I think he’s improved, and I think he deserves a crack at the minimum trip. His jumping is very good and he could be one to surprise the hotshots, however we will learn a lot about what direction to go with him after this. 13:45 Westport Cove

He’s a difficult ride. He won well at Thurles the last day but just makes life difficult for himself. He needs to learn to settle and race at the right end of his races. A top-three finish would be a great result for him.

15:00 Adamantly Chosen

Paul has chosen to ride him and I think the drying conditions will suit. He has a lot of weight but I like the way he’s shaping up. 15:00 James Du Berlais

He has been slightly disappointing. He’s a horse who we would think a mark of 148 could be very useful in a big handicap like this. If Daryl Jacob can get a tune out of him even though he has 11st 11lb to carry, he could be great value at the price he is. 15:00 Ontheropes

He’s been difficult to train but he needs a trip and being by Presenting will like the ground. He’s a hard horse to follow at the moment though. 15:00 En Beton

Another who is hard to fancy off his recent form and if he got round and finished in the first half dozen I’d be pleased. 15:00 Meetingofthewaters

He gets in here of a light weight which is always a help and he has current form too. Danny rides him and he has an each-way chance. 15:35 Joystick

He’s a lovely horse that we bought from Donnchadh Doyle. He’s by Coastal Path who we’ve been lucky with, he shaped up nicely in his point-to-point and his work is good. We’ll be looking for a good run from him. Limerick 12:19 Judicieuse Allen

She was bought from France and is by Great Pretender who has been the sire of some of our good mares including Benie Des Dieux. If she handles the very testing conditions her work and jumping at home have been good enough to suggest she’ll run well. 13:27 Hauturiere

She takes on Harmonya Maker again but this time over six furlongs further which I think will suit our mare way more. I think she has the form to turn the tables with her rival off level weights and she goes here in good form. 14:02 Sa Majeste

His form in France would be good enough to win this however he disappointed at Punchestown on his only run for us. I think the extra trip will be a huge benefit though and I hope he has every chance. 15:47 Hens Tooth