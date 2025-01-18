Willie Mullins column: Sunday runners

12:55 Inn At The Park

He was impressive when winning over slightly further than this at Fairyhouse but being by Walk In The Park I’d imagine he’ll cope with the drop back. He’s a horse that could improve enough to win a race like this one.

The trip will help him and the drying ground too. He’ll still need to improve a little maybe to take out the top ones in this race.

A nice mare by Jukebox Jury. The trip might be a little short for her, she’d probably prefer further and if she can pick up some place money I’d be delighted.

Mikey O’Sullivan rides her. She’s by Great Pretender and we like Great Pretender mares, they keep improving. Hopefully she can do just that as she needs to find more on Sunday.

Paul would look like he’s picked the best one of ours here. Spindleberry has very good form from last year where she finished second in the Grade One at Fairyhouse over Easter. She won her chase in Cork and did it very well, pulling it out the bag. The third Iris Emery has run well at Naas since, and I think she has come on for the run. I’m expecting a big run from her.

14:05 Blood Destiny

He makes his comeback after a few little problems which we think he’s over now. Paul has picked this fellow, he’s obviously working well at home, and if he brings his A-Game to the races then I think he’ll love this trip and ground.

He ran well behind Embassy Gardens and Monty’s Star which would look good form and he’s sure to improve too. If he does it will put him in here with a shout.

He was fifth in the same Tramore race and will need to improve but I think the better ground will give him a chance of getting into the race.

His rating and weight give him a good chance here on the book, but he has to improve hugely on his last few runs to be in the mix.

It looked like he blew up after jumping the second last turning for home and he still had enough in reserve to put a good horse like Kel Histoire to the sword.

He pulled very hard in what was a slow-run race and wasn’t able to show off his jumping ability against race-fit and experienced horses with decent form but was still able to win.

The runner-up might go for a longer race at the Festival in March, being by Masked Marvel he’ll have lots of stamina and just doesn’t have that gear the likes of Salvator Mundi have.

Lecky Watson jumped very well in the main in the Sky Bet For The Fans Novice Chase but made one mistake six out and gave us all a fright at the last, but the second horse made a bad mistake there as well.

Overall, I was pleased with him, and it was a nice jump up from Naas to beat a field like this at Punchestown. He’s started very well over fences.

We missed the Christmas programme with Funicili Funicula and he’s a horse I was always looking forward to getting out.

He’s shown all the right stuff at home, and he’ll get entries for all the top novice hurdles at Cheltenham. He looks quite a speedy type, but I’ll talk to Paul more about that and he’s certainly one that will give his owner lots of good days in the future.

Fishery Lane disappointed us on his first run of the season where he was beaten by stablemate Inn At The Park but I was very impressed with him back at Fairyhouse this week. Paul set out to make the running and one after another, horses took him on at the head of affairs but every time they did he put his head down, battled them off, and still had enough left to win.

I thought it was a very impressive performance, his jumping got better and he’s an idle sort who only does enough. Both Paul and I were very impressed with how much he had left in the locker and what he could pull out when he needed to.

Kiss Will looks a real nice type for the H.O.S Syndicate. He seemed to dominate his race the whole way, travelled well and asserted early in the straight. He gave us a bit of a scare at the last when horse and jockey had a bit of a miscommunication, but he was sure of himself. Like a lot of French horses, you leave it to them and they take care of it.

He’s another who will have entries in the novice races at Cheltenham. I’m not sure we’ll get another run into him before then but I’m not sure he needs one either. With his experience he’ll be fine.

Kappa Jy Pyke did it nicely at Punchestown albeit he was a little lucky with Don’tstopthemusic falling at the last, but our fellow was running a very nice race and looks to be improving. He’s by a nice sire in Masked Marvel and is sure to improve again.

Magic McColgan is a half-sister to Tornado Flyer who won a King George for us and won her race very well on the same card. Paul was very happy and she’s a nice type being by Flemensfirth she’ll handle softer conditions and a stamina test. Flemensfirth mares are always nice to go forward with.