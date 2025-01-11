Willie Mullins column: Sunday runners

Can our star columnist further enhance his fine record in the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer? Check out his thoughts on this year's team.

Punchestown Sunday 12:55 Lecky Watson

This Grade Three novice chase has a very good record with recent winners including Spillane’s Tower, Impervious, Bob Olinger and Envoi Allen. Our runner this time was very good when he won in Naas on his chasing debut, beating hotpot Slade Steel. Hopefully he can build on that to take on some very good novices here. These fences will be a lot bigger than Naas but with his style of jumping I don’t think they’ll hold any bother for him.

The Sky Bet Moscow Flyer is another race with great history and one that produces some really top-class horses over the years and hopefully one of ours can follow in their footsteps. We have a top team this time around. 14:25 Kel Histoire

A horse who was very impressive when winning at Cork in December. A flat right-handed track will suit him. Trip and ground will too. 14:25 Salvator Mundi

He heads our challenge with Paul Townend riding. He’s a really nice horse who we bought after finishing second to Sir Gino in France. That form looks fantastic now. Salvator Mundi won in Tipperary in May by a jaw-dropping 62 lengths. I’d have rather got a run in him before now but we think he’s in good form and are happy to let him take his chance in a tip-top race. 14:55 Kappa Jy Pyke

Ran a cracker on his first start for us when just getting tired between the last two hurdles and finishing second to Sky Lord. That outing will benefit him tremendously, he jumps well enough and I expect him to be a big player on Sunday.