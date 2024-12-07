Willie Mullins column: Sunday runners

Our star columnist on his team running at Cork on Sunday including the returning Energumene.

12:33 Kappa Jy Pyke

A nice type who jumps well and I’m thoroughly happy with him. I think he’s going to make a nice recruit over hurdles. He does things nicely at home and is one I think it will be worth following. 13:05 Just For Love

Has a nice weight to carry and the way Danny is riding it wouldn’t shock me if he sprang a surprise. 13:05 Luckinthecity

Paul rides him. He’s a course-and-distance winner and while this a tougher challenge, with Paul picking him we have to respect him. 13:40 Karia Des Blaises

She was very disappointing over hurdles. At times she is her own worst enemy because she is so keen. Maybe fences will settle her down, but I imagine she might even make the running depending on what Brian Hayes wants to do. She’s definitely one to watch rather than follow though.

13:40 Zenta

She finished third in the race last season, and I think that experience will help her. I know it’s a Grade Two but I’m sure she’ll be up to this level later in the campaign if not on Sunday. Paul is very happy to ride her, and she’ll give a good account of herself. We run six in the Hilly Way and it’s a race that we like to support but a lot of these are probably two-and-a-half mile horses who missed a run at Thurles and I want to get them out and get an outing into them. 14:15 Appreciate It

Sean O’Keeffe rides and he was one to miss his race at Thurles. The trip is probably too sharp for him and if he came home safe and sound and picked up some prize money we’d be happy. 14:15 Blue Lord

He’s coming back after missing most of last season. The trip might be a little short for him but when things fall right, he can do it in races like this. I’d like to see him finish sound and we can plan for Christmas or after that with him then. 14:15 Dinoblue

I don’t think she’ll be far away in the conditions on Sunday. We’re very happy with her going into the race. 14:15 Energumene

He’s the one we’re really looking forward to seeing. He has done everything right at home this season, we’re very happy with him and it will be great if he can return to his old form. He’d give them all a run for their money if he does.

14:15 Ferny Hollow

Another coming back from a long break but another who if he shows his best form, he could play a part in what could turn into a smashing race. 14:15 Hunters Yarn

He’ll like the trip but whether his rating is high enough to trouble some of these I wouldn’t know but it will be good to get him started. 14:50 Johnny Blue