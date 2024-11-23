Willie Mullins column: Sunday runners

Galopin Des Champs and Fact To File among the big names in action for our star columnist on Sunday.

Punchestown 12:05 Argento Boy

He’s been doing lovely work at home. We’re very happy with him and Paul takes the ride. I think he’s a horse that has improved from last season. 12:05 Did I Ask You That

He’s had his training problems. He has to start somewhere so we’ll get him going on Sunday. 12:40 Risk Belle

I’m not convinced the conditions of the race really suit this mare. There is a nice race in her somewhere but if she was placed in this and picked up some Black Type we’d be happy. 12:40 Lot of Joy

The conditions of the race suit her a lot better. The track suits, too, but I’m not sure if the forecast rain comes that it will be in her favour. If it doesn’t get too soft she has a big chance.

14:25 Blue Lord

He met with a setback after finishing fourth in this race last season. We want to get him going again. He’s just been a bit fragile so hopefully he’ll come back safe and sound from this. 14:25 Fact To File

He leaps into the senior ranks for the first time. It’s going to be fascinating to see how he performs on Sunday against top horses on his first run outside novice company. I’m not expecting a huge performance but I’m hoping he jumps well, comes back safe and we’ll build on this for the rest of the season. 14:25 Galopin Des Champs

I always like our top chasers to start off in the John Durkan. I think it’s a lovely race over the middle distance and a great way to start a season even for the staying chasers. We might have been a bit worried about the ground but with Storm Bert coming in and 25mm of racing expected, that should leave the ground perfect. Galopin is in great form, the trip might be a little short for him but it’s a nice way to get him started. Fastorslow seems to like this track and the time of the year so we’re up against it, but it will be great to get a run into him and blow the cobwebs away. 14:25 Grangeclare West

Another coming out of novice company but I find it significant that Patrick put his hand up to ride him. He obviously thinks he’s going very well. Some of his performances have shown us he can be top class, but this is another fact-finding mission for us. 14:25 Minella Cocooner

Danny and he were excellent when winning the bet365 Gold Cup on the final day of the British season to help secure the trainers’ title. It was a race I never thought I’d win because Punchestown is around the same time and our focus is always on there, so it was great to get it on our CV. That run shows he can mix it with top handicappers and augurs well for the rest of the season, but this might just be a little short for him. 15:32 Soir De Garde