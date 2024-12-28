Willie Mullins column: Sunday Leopardstown runners

Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get free and exclusive access to Willie Mullins' thoughts on Sunday's team.

12:10 Argento Boy

He ran well when second to The Big Westerner on hurdling debut at Punchestown and the winner has gone on to boost the form by winning a Grade Two. That race will hopefully have brought him on too. 12:10 Port Joulain

He pulled up early in his last race but hopefully we can get him back on track on Sunday. It’s two miles four which will be a help to him, he probably wants a trip I think. 13:20 Got Glory

She pulled up at Punchestown on her return and I can’t really see her being involved in the finish off the back of that. If she got a number rather than a letter next to her name on Sunday, I’d be happy. 13:20 Lot of Joy

Paul has elected to ride her and her last couple of races have been good. She’s wrong at the weights with a couple of these but I think the drying conditions will be a help to her. 13:20 Risk Belle

She’s probably up against it with her penalty, the conditions of the race don’t particularly suit her, but we’ll let her take her chance and hope to pick up a bit of Black Type.

14:30 Daddy Long Legs

He ran well enough when fifth in the Morgiana but this is going to be a very tough task for him. 14:30 Mystical Power

We couldn’t find anything particularly wrong with him after Newcastle and that run was very disappointing. Conditions will suit him on Sunday and hopefully he can get his career back on track. 14:30 State Man

I’d be happy he’s in great order and it’s a track he likes. The stage looks to be set for him and hopefully he can deliver. 14:30 Winter Fog

Finished third in the Morgiana but is another for who this is a tough task. 15:05 Tounsivator

He’ll have his chance on his defeat of Romeo Coolio in the Royal Bond and I think the step up in trip will suit him as well. 15:40 Sortudo