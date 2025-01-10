Willie Mullins column: Saturday runners

Our star columnist on his recent winners and team in action at Fairyhouse on Saturday.

We were delighted with the performance of Ile Atlantique going back to two miles at Naas last weekend. I was hoping his jumping would allow him to compete over a shorter trip, but was pleasantly surprised at how sharp he was around a track which I would consider to be a sharp for two milers. You really have to jump and gallop and that’s exactly what he did. That puts him in the Arkle picture now and it’s nice to have another arrow to fire at that target along with Majborough. Patrick’s faith in Fun Fun Fun wasn’t misplaced and she ran and jumped with the sort of potential he thought she had, beating Karia Des Blaises who I expected to go close after her previous run in Cork. She seemed to miss the first and second fence which took her out of contention but she’s one to keep an eye on for the future while Iris Emery probably ran a career best in third on ground we didn’t think would suit her. That opens up more opportunities for her being able to put in a run like that. I was very happy with all three. Champ Kiely was very good at Fairyhouse, jumping with serious intention and didn’t lose ground anywhere. Every time a horse got near him he put in another jump and gained another length. He looks a serious contender for the Ladbrokes Novices’ Chase at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Fairyhouse Saturday 12:32 Kimi De Mai

She’s a mare we’re looking forward to getting out. She won three bumpers in France, does everything nicely at home and jumps well. It looks a better than average mares’ maiden hurdle, but I feel our mare is up to it. 13:07 King Alexander

He missed his engagement at Christmas but is a nice horse we’ve got from England. He has a big task here with top weight and couldn’t win off a higher mark previously but we will see where we are with him off a rating of 126. He shows up nicely at home, I’m very happy with him. 13:45 Hunters Yarn

He has a big weight. He ran alright in a much better race than this at Cork last time out. He likes this track and I think he’ll handle the ground alright. I’d expect him to be there or thereabouts in what is always one of the most competitive handicaps of the year. 13:45 Ha D'Or

He’s been off the track a long while and the form of his last two races wouldn’t encourage any following here. Let’s see how he runs and try and plan for the future afterwards. We’ve a big team in the next race but open beginners’ chases are few and far between in January. I need to get these horses out for experience.

14:18 Asian Master

He has every chance. He’s a horse who jumps well and had a nice run over fences when third to Majborough at the track in December. That form puts him in here with a chance. 14:18 Lisnagar Fortune

He had one win last year in a maiden hurdle at Punchestown and we’ve decided to go chasing with him this time around. We started out thinking he was one for the staying division, but his style of racing meant we had to come back to two miles to win with him. We’re starting out here over that trip again and will see how he goes. He does jump well. 14:18 Mistergif

Another horse who is very hard on himself. Being by Zarak he is a horse with a lot of speed and is another who has schooled well. His hurdle rating of 141 puts him in here with a chance. 14:18 Shanbally Kid

He’s had two runs over fences so far. His jumping leaves a little to be desired and I’m running him because I feel he needs a lot more racing and match practice. 14:18 Tullyhill

The mount of Paul Townend. He’s having his second run over fences having finished second to Majborough on the first. That’s a high level of form, he ran a good race that day and that level of form, with the benefit of the run under his belt, puts him in the front line of fancied horses in this. 14:18 Westport Cove

He’s had a run over fences at Tipperary where he was beaten by three good horses and he has his chance. 15:26 Runcok