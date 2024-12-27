Willie Mullins column: Saturday runners

Galopin Des Champs and Fact To File lead the charge on Saturday for our star columnist. Check out his guide to the full team.

Leopardstown 12:20 Kaid D'authie

12:20 Kalix Delabarriere

We run two very nice horses in this maiden hurdle. Kaid D’authie was going well when he fell at Navan, and we think he’s a very nice sort as we do Kalix Delabarriere. He won his bumper in Ballinrobe, beating Seo Linn who has won a Listed race at Cheltenham since. We think he’s very good too and it’s a pity they have to take each other on but that’s the way it’s fallen. Two very good horses and we’ll have to see which one is the best on the day. Kaid D’authie also has the experience of a run over hurdles in Auteuil and it can be a huge advantage to have that French experience under your belt. 13:20 Captain Cody

13:20 Chapeau De Soleil

13:20 Quai De Bourbon

A small but good field for this beginners’ chase. Quai De Bourbon would look to be the best of ours and Paul has gone for him. He won three out of four over hurdles last season and is a horse who looks a chaser in the making. A real nice type, I’m looking forward to getting him out there. Chapeau De Soleil won a handicap hurdle at Punchestown in May but took a while to reach his best form last season and we’d have to bear that in mind going into Saturday. Captain Cody would probably have to run a career best to beat some of these but he’s sure to make his presence felt over fences later on in the season.

14:00 Asterion Forlonge

It’s going to be a big ask for him on his first run of the campaign but he was second in the race last season and if he could get in the money again that would be a good result. 14:35 Fact To File

14:35 Galopin Des Champs

14:35 Grangeclare West

14:35 I Am Maximus

14:35 Minella Cocooner

This is going to be a tip-top renewal of the Savills Chase with our top two in there. Fact To File ran a cracker coming back to win the John Durkan at Punchestown however Galopin Des Champs wouldn’t be seen at his best over that trip. This distance will suit him better and it will be up to Fact To File to prove himself the young pretender. Galopin Des Champs likes this track, the trip, there’s a lot in his favour on Saturday and it’s to the other horse to prove he is the up-and-coming force. Of our other runners, I Am Maximus starts on the road to his Randox Grand National defence and Aintree will be his aim this year. Grangeclare West and Minella Cocooner would have to improve considerably to trouble the main contenders. Grangeclare West will be a lot better for his comeback run in the John Durkan though. 15:05 King Alexander

A nice type of horse that has come over from England. This race will give us an indication of where we’re going with him for the rest of the season. 15:40 Soir De Garde

He’s State Man’s half-brother and ran into a very good horse of Gordon Elliott’s when second to Kalypso'chance at Punchestown on his first run for us. Whether there’s something of a similar ability in here we don’t know but our fellow will have improved a lot for that run, and I expect him to be there or thereabouts.

Limerick 12:30 Did I Ask You That

Danny has elected to go down to ride at Limerick which I think is quite significant. This horse is a good sort and sure to be involved down there. Trip and ground shouldn’t be a problem for him. 13:05 Final Demand

A lovely, big, chasing type by Walk In The Park. This fellow came to us with a great reputation from the point-to-point field and is one I’m really looking forward to seeing out on the track. The trip of two miles five will suit as will the ground and he’s certainly a horse to keep an eye on and hopefully he will fulfil the potential he showed in the point-to-point sphere. 13:40 Impaire Et Passe

13:40 Mirazur West

13:40 Sa Majeste

Impaire Et Passe was very impressive on his chasing debut at Fairyhouse and goes down to Limerick with a favourite’s chance. Everything should suit him on Saturday, but he mightn’t get it all it his own way, Mirazur West is a good sort and conditions will suit him too while Sa Majeste was a course winner last season. That was on much softer ground but he’s not out of this, however I’d imagine Impaire Et Passe is the one of ours in this. 14:15 Glengouly