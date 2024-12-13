Willie Mullins column: Saturday runners

Saturday Runners MAJBOROUGH – 11.30 Fairyhouse

This is a very competitive race. Majborough, on his hurdles form, would look the pick of ours. He jumps well, as we saw last year, that was over hurdles but I think he’ll adapt to fences very easily. I’m hoping for a good round of jumping, he’s the one to beat.

He looks a real chaser in the making. He was a little disappointing once or twice last year but he looks a real type for this discipline in the future.

Asian Master surprised me last year with how easily he won his maiden hurdle and he had a really good season after that. He could be anything over this trip, he looks like he might want further but he showed a surprising turn of foot last season.

A dry week will help both of these runners and they’ll both have a chance in a very competitive race. I think the trip will suit both horses.

He didn’t win a bumper but he ran well in two including at Cheltenham, I think his level of form is quite good for a maiden. I think this 2m7f trip will be no problem to him and hopefully he can open his account over hurdles here.

Inn At The Park was disappointing at Clonmel in April and he has it all to do on that form. Hopefully the longer trip will bring about improvement.

Future Prospect has a nice pedigree and she won a point-to-point. She looks a nice mare and I’m happy to get her out on the track.

Blue Velvet is another nice type, unlucky in her point-to-point. That sort of form gives her a chance in a fillies’ bumper.

Reflections on last week

Dancing City did everything nicely at Punchestown, I was very pleased with how he jumped and how he raced.

Hey Sunshine is probably one of the most-improved in the yard to win that Listed race for fillies and get valuable black type. She looks like she’s still improving.

You Oughta Know jumped well and did it nicely, he’s another horse for Luke McMahon to look forward to.

Kitzbuhel was very good coming up against a really hot Colonel Mustard and I loved the way he jumped. He’s a real chaser in the making. And the way he did it the hard way in front, pulling out all the stops to get the job done against a good horse.

Energumene did everything nicely. He might’ve been lucky that Banbridge fell at the last but our fellow did all he had to do at the time and got a smashing jump at the last. It was good to see a horse his age jump so well early in the season. Fingers crossed we keep him sound all season.

I was sorry to lose Ferny Hollow. He was a good servant and it’s very difficult to replace horses with his sort of ability.

Ile Atlantique really shone at Navan on his first run over fences. If I can keep him in that sort of form for the season he’ll be a force to be reckoned with. Last year his form tailed off a little bit, maybe he’s best a little fresh, but his performance whets the appetite for the future.

Jasmin De Vaux also won at Navan but he hasn’t got the natural speed for two miles, I’d imagine we’ll go out in trip with him. He will learn as he goes along. He’s got an engine and I was impressed with the way he opened up after the last, we just have to get him to jump a little quicker.