Willie Mullins column: Saturday runners

Lossiemouth came out of the Hatton’s Grace well, I’m very happy with her and looking forward to her next run now.

Tounsivator bounced out of his race at Fairyhouse and we’ll see if we go to Leopardstown at Christmas or wait a little longer but we’re very happy with him.

Anzadam put in a great performance. He missed last season so I’m happy patience has paid off and he looks a really nice type for the season ahead. He might be hard to place now though as he’ll have to take on the top notchers next time.

The one thing we know about Ballygunner Castle after his win the last day is he’s a fighter and digs deep. He just put his head down, ears back and fought his way to the finish post over a trip I thought would be inadequate for him. Possibly two miles will be fine, and we might look at Christmas or maybe a little later as he had a hard race and we might give him a bit of time to get over that.

Impaire Et Pass had a near perfect round over fences, a great start to his chasing career and we’re looking forward to seeing if we can step him up to graded status over fences which I don’t think will be a problem.

Mystical Power came home fine after the Fighting Fifth, we couldn’t find anything wrong with him. He’s a bit of a mystery at the moment but will try him again, see what races are coming up and where we can fit him in.