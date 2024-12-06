Willie Mullins column: Saturday runners

Our star columnist on some recent big winners and a look through his team for Navan on Saturday.
Lossiemouth came out of the Hatton’s Grace well, I’m very happy with her and looking forward to her next run now.
Tounsivator bounced out of his race at Fairyhouse and we’ll see if we go to Leopardstown at Christmas or wait a little longer but we’re very happy with him.
Anzadam put in a great performance. He missed last season so I’m happy patience has paid off and he looks a really nice type for the season ahead. He might be hard to place now though as he’ll have to take on the top notchers next time.
The one thing we know about Ballygunner Castle after his win the last day is he’s a fighter and digs deep. He just put his head down, ears back and fought his way to the finish post over a trip I thought would be inadequate for him. Possibly two miles will be fine, and we might look at Christmas or maybe a little later as he had a hard race and we might give him a bit of time to get over that.
Impaire Et Pass had a near perfect round over fences, a great start to his chasing career and we’re looking forward to seeing if we can step him up to graded status over fences which I don’t think will be a problem.
Mystical Power came home fine after the Fighting Fifth, we couldn’t find anything wrong with him. He’s a bit of a mystery at the moment but will try him again, see what races are coming up and where we can fit him in.
A lovely big, chasing type who jumps well. He does everything right at home. I’m very happy with him and looking forward to getting him started.
I’m looking forward to getting him out over hurdles. He jumps well at home and won a point-to-point. I’m happy he’ll go on the ground and he’s one we’re really looking forward to getting out on the track.
He has nice form in France, but things haven’t gone well for him since he came over here but he’s a nice horse for the future.
It’s going to be a tough assignment for him as it looks like being a top class two-and-a-half mile novice and on this ground I probably just have to hope he runs well and finishes in the first four.
It’s going to be very tough for her. I’m really not sure she likes this ground, and she has enough weight too.
Won nicely in Galway and we decided to keep her for this pot, but the extra two furlongs will give her a chance.
She jumps and stays and will handle the ground I think she’d be the best of my three here. Paul has elected to ride her too.
He’ll love this trip and I was hoping he’d run very well and while the recent rain might not be to his liking, he could still be competitive. That’s why Paul has chosen him.
He’ll like the trip and I think handle the ground. He has an each-way chance.
Aidan Kelly was very good on-board Saint Roi to win at Galway and will try and do similar stuff here but it’s going to be very tough for his mount under the big weight.
Won the Scottish National over an extended four miles. I decided to let him run here – we need to get outings into him but I think the trip will be too short.
Another like Macdermott who wants a proper test of stamina which this race won’t give us, but they have to start their season somewhere and it’s very hard to find races where I can get them going.
He might find this race tough going on the day but will hopefully gain valuable experience for the future. He’s a winning pointer.
He jumps fences very well and I think he’ll make an easy transition to fences the way he jumps. He’s one I like a lot in this beginners’ chase.
