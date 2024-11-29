Willie Mullins column: Saturday runners

Runners at Fairyhouse, Newcastle and Newbury for our star columnist on Saturday.

Newcastle 14:10 Mystical Power

He’s in great order. The late inclusion of Sir Gino makes his task more difficult, however on a strict interpretation of form he might just have the credentials to topple that rival, but we’ll find out at Newcastle. It will be a very informative race for the rest of the season. Newbury 15:00 Horantzau D'airy

I think he’ll love the ground over there and like the trip too. Since we stepped him up in distance, he’s had two very good runs in Listowel and Limerick. That fitness from his autumn races will be a crucial card to play in the final two furlongs on Saturday and I think he’ll relish that extra quarter of a mile.

Fairyhouse 11:35 Impaire Et Passe

The trip shouldn’t be any problem for him and I think he’ll handle the ground alright. Good to yielding going might suit him but we’ll see when we get there on the day. Obviously we had lots of problems at Thurles on Thursday where we felt the ground was too firm for winter type horses and hopefully we won’t have any issues at Fairyhouse. 11:35 O'Moore Park

A good, solid chasing type who is probably going to have to improve to beat the top horses in this race, but he’ll gain some valuable experience. 12:45 Uncle Phil

This track and trip suit this fellow having won the Dan & Joan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase last season. I think the ground will suit too and providing we don’t get too much rain, he’ll run well. 13:20 Ballygunner Castle

He’s a dual bumper winner but I’m a little worried about the two-mile trip for him on this ground. Over hurdles he might want a longer trip, but he’s fit and well and will give a good account of himself.

13:55 Anzadam

He won twice in France but had training problems last season. His work since he came back has been good and this race will give us an idea as to where he fits into our programme. 14:30 Stormbreaker

He’s improving gradually and the ground will suit him. He has his chance here off this mark. 15:05 Old Bill Barley

He will like this firmer ground we’ve been having this winter and Kieran Callaghan’s claim will be of benefit to him too. 15:40 You Proof