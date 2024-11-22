Willie Mullins column: Saturday runners

Our star columnist is back looking ahead to a Saturday team that includes State Man and Lossiemouth.
We’ve got a nice bit of weather now, the ground is just opening up so we’re happy to start off some of our big names over two great days of racing at Punchestown.
It’s going to be a tough assignment for this fellow. Sermandzarak won the Goffs Defender Bumper at Punchestown for Gordon Elliott and is in against him. We bought Zillow at Arcana last year and he looks a really nice type to go hurdling. He had a nice rating on the Flat and if he takes to jumping well he’s going to be a big player on Saturday.
In the end we’ve opted to go chasing with him this season. He has been jumping fences well at home and has experience of point-to-pointing. I’m very happy with his progress ahead of his chasing debut and we’re really looking forward to getting him started.
A horse that could improve for jumping fences. It will be interesting to see how he gets on this Saturday, he’s only had two runs since joining us from France.
He’s been disappointing for us so far and we’re hoping a change of discipline, going over fences, will improve him. This is a nice starting point for him.
He’s been in-and-out and it’s hard enough to find races for him. His rating suggests he has to run in this type of race, and the track really suits. He won his maiden hurdle here and a good handicap too. We’re happy to let him take his chance.
He probably likes jumping hurdles better than fences, so we’ve decided to let him start off in the Morgiana. He might mix it up through the season but has a rating of 150 and deserves to take his chance. When he really gets his jumping technique right, he can be a player at this level.
He’s in great form at home and I’m looking forward to getting him out to start his season. He goes well at the track, and we don’t have any negatives for him going into the race. We’re looking for a really good performance.
He’s rated 150 and I’m not convinced he’s a genuine 150 horse so this might be a tough contest for him. He has surprised me before and will have to do that again.
She did everything right for us last season and has come off her summer break very well. Coming back at two miles for the first time since her juvenile days might be a little sharp for her but she handles this track well and has to take her chance against State Man.
He was supplemented for the Betfair Chase on Monday. It’s a big prize and we thought maybe we should have something to have a go at it. He takes his chance, but it looks very competitive. If he can produce his Cotswold Chase run, he’s in there with every chance and Brian Hayes goes over to ride.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.
To Continue reading this article...
Join for free!