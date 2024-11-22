Willie Mullins column: Saturday runners

Our star columnist is back looking ahead to a Saturday team that includes State Man and Lossiemouth.

We’ve got a nice bit of weather now, the ground is just opening up so we’re happy to start off some of our big names over two great days of racing at Punchestown. Punchestown 12:00 Zillow

It’s going to be a tough assignment for this fellow. Sermandzarak won the Goffs Defender Bumper at Punchestown for Gordon Elliott and is in against him. We bought Zillow at Arcana last year and he looks a really nice type to go hurdling. He had a nice rating on the Flat and if he takes to jumping well he’s going to be a big player on Saturday. 12:30 Ballyburn

In the end we’ve opted to go chasing with him this season. He has been jumping fences well at home and has experience of point-to-pointing. I’m very happy with his progress ahead of his chasing debut and we’re really looking forward to getting him started. 12:30 Gold Dancer

A horse that could improve for jumping fences. It will be interesting to see how he gets on this Saturday, he’s only had two runs since joining us from France. 12:30 Ocastle Des Mottes

He’s been disappointing for us so far and we’re hoping a change of discipline, going over fences, will improve him. This is a nice starting point for him.

14:10 Daddy Long Legs

He’s been in-and-out and it’s hard enough to find races for him. His rating suggests he has to run in this type of race, and the track really suits. He won his maiden hurdle here and a good handicap too. We’re happy to let him take his chance. 14:10 Sir Gerhard

He probably likes jumping hurdles better than fences, so we’ve decided to let him start off in the Morgiana. He might mix it up through the season but has a rating of 150 and deserves to take his chance. When he really gets his jumping technique right, he can be a player at this level. 14:10 State Man

He’s in great form at home and I’m looking forward to getting him out to start his season. He goes well at the track, and we don’t have any negatives for him going into the race. We’re looking for a really good performance.

14:10 Winter Fog

He’s rated 150 and I’m not convinced he’s a genuine 150 horse so this might be a tough contest for him. He has surprised me before and will have to do that again. 14:10 Lossiemouth

She did everything right for us last season and has come off her summer break very well. Coming back at two miles for the first time since her juvenile days might be a little sharp for her but she handles this track well and has to take her chance against State Man. Haydock 15:05 Capodanno