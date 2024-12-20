Willie Mullins column: Saturday runners at Ascot and Thurles

Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get free and exclusive access to Willie Mullins' thoughts on this weekend's team.

Reflections on the last week We’ve a very busy period coming up at Christmas and the horses are well so we’re really looking forward to some fantastic action at Leopardstown and elsewhere. It’s a quiet enough weekend this weekend but Majborough was very good in his beginners chase at Fairyhouse last Saturday. He was very impressive and hopefully he can keep doing that. He’s only a young horse but seems like a mature four-year-old so might be precocious enough to take on the older generation.

Tullyhill and Asian Master finished second and third in what was a very good race – it certainly wasn’t a freebie by any means, but the pair of them could improve for the experience too. Future Prospect won the four-year-old fillies INH Flat Race. She had been working well at home but what she did on the racetrack was way ahead of what she’d been showing us in her work. That was a pleasant surprise and she looks to be well named and is well-related of course. It was really good to see Lecky Watson win at Naas on Monday. He improved for the move to fences and we were very pleased with him. We didn’t go there thinking we’d win, we were more hopeful, but he did it very well against Slade Steel. So we were very, very encouraged by that. Baby Kate stayed on well to beat Karoline Banbou and I was a bit surprised by that as I thought Mark Walsh’s filly would take all the beating. Indeed, she looked to have it in the bag but Baby Kate came down the outside and caught the other filly on the line. The two of them ran very promising races anyway.

Saturday runners JAMES DU BERLAIS - 1.50 Ascot

It’s a very tight race at Ascot, they are all very close in the ratings so it’s going to be a tight and potentially tactical race. We’ve had a couple of disappointing ones we’ve brought across (to Britain) earlier in the season so that’s a small worry, but we’ll have to hope for the best. FEMME MAGNIFIQUE - 1.55 Thurles

It’s going to be tough for her over that trip, it’s just hard to find the right races for her. I think the distance might be a bit short for her but she has course winning form from her time in bumpers and we might change the tactics and see. If she got a bit of a black type it would be great. BLUE VELVET - 3.40 Thurles