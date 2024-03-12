Willie Mullins Cheltenham Festival runners

Another star-studded team for our columnist at Cheltenham on Wednesday. Check out his guide to them all.

13:30 Ballyburn

I just thought with his pedigree he might settle nicely in the Gallagher. He goes there in great shape, a banker in a lot of people’s minds for the Festival. He won a point-to-point and with that pedigree he won’t have any problem with this trip. If Paul gets him in a nice position and enjoys a bit of luck afterwards that might be all that’s needed. He goes there in great order. 13:30 Ile Atlantique

He also runs here. I had marked this race out for him all season and I think he was a little unfortunate in the Lawlor's of Naas the last day, in that he ended up having to make the running which wasn’t the plan until Chapeau De Soleil jumped very badly over the first two hurdles and left Paul in front. He ended up doing all the donkey work and getting robbed by Readin Tommy Wrong. Under different tactics, he comes here with a very good chance. 13:30 Jimmy Du Seuil

He was my choice to pay for Christmas when he went down to Thurles and got beaten by a stablemate in Asian Master! I think it was his jumping that got him beat that day by a horse who had been jumping with the Costellos since he was two. Now he’s learned more, he’ll have more time to get into a rhythm over this trip and for those people who like big odds for small money you’ll get a great run for your money with this fellow. He’s a horse to follow for the future and he’ll run a career best here 13:30 Mercurey

A horse who promised us a lot in bumpers but got injured in his first run over hurdles but has come back nicely. He is a horse with potential. He needs to improve, clearly, but he’s definitely a graded horse looking at how he works at home. He has a chance here at a price, but you might see the best of him over fences in the future. 13:30 Predators Gold

He’s been a little disappointing and two miles six (furlongs) was too slow for him the last day and he pulled too hard. He’s a horse that has a chance but needs to improve considerably on his form to be in the first three

14:10 Fact To File

Has been very good so far, a horse I have a particular liking for. He has a lovely pedigree. He’s never run over this trip but won a point-to-point and there’s no worry over his stamina for me. He’s a fabulous jumper and ticks all the right boxes. Hopefully he can be a winner for JP. 14:50 Lombron

Disappointed me in the Moscow Flyer and his homework suggests that he’s a little faster than that. Paul thought they went too slow, and it turned into a sprint which didn’t suit him but at home he works like he has enough speed. Anyway, we’ve elected to go up in trip with him and he could have an attractive handicap mark because of that. You need to draw a line through that last run, but his homework has been very good over recent weeks and maybe it’s the trip we needed to adjust which we do on Wednesday. 14:50 Sa Majeste

I was very impressed when I saw him winning in France and then we bought him. He had a setback so it was nice to see him come out and win at Limerick over Christmas, beating Noble Yeats who has subsequently franked the form by winning at Cheltenham. He goes there with every chance. 14:50 Shanbally Kid

I was disappointed with him in the Pertemps Qualifier at Leopardstown. I thought he’d have no problem staying the trip, but it looked like he didn’t get it. We’re coming back to running over this distance and he takes his chance. His jumping over fences earlier in the season was very poor and he’s a little better over hurdles but at the moment he’s probably best watched.

Cheltenham: Day One & Two Tips | Horse Racing Podcast

15:30 El Fabiolo

On paper he looks one of our best at the Festival and I’m sure Paul is looking forward to riding him. He’s been doing it nicely all season, some people are crabbing his jumping, but I think he jumps well. His speed might put other horses under pressure and cramp their own style of jumping too so he goes there with a great chance. 15:30 Gentleman De Mee

He comes here in good form, and I’d imagine he’ll be very forward in this race which looks to have a lot of early speed in it. That will suit him though, he loves that sort of competition and I hope he’ll give Mark Walsh a great ride. 16:10 Stattler

Looking at his cross-country effort at Punchestown wouldn’t encourage you to back him but Punchestown is mostly banks whereas Cheltenham is mostly fly fences and very few banks. His schooling over fly fences at Punchestown since his run has been very good. He comes in here with a nice rating and has every chance over a different type of track. 16:50 Saint Roi

He’s been a little disappointing all year but he likes this track. He hasn’t come to his form this year yet but maybe he’ll spring back to his best returned to Cheltenham. 17:30 Argento Boy

A half-brother to Briar Hill who won this bumper and the family have a good record at Cheltenham. They’re very slow to come to hand and do all their learning on the track so I think he’s a horse that will improve a lot from his only run under Rules so far. It’s a family you can expect more from with each outing, especially early in their career, and he looks good each-way value. 17:30 C'est Ta Chance

He comes here as a maiden having finished second to William Munny at Navan but that rival has gone on to win a good bumper well at Naas since. There are glowing reports from his trainer about how good he is, and that form puts my fellow in here with a chance. 17:30 Cantico

Paul takes the ride on him. He won nicely in Navan last time out and is always showing us plenty at home.

17:30 Fishery Lane

A bit like Argento Boy, he’s backward enough in training but I’m hoping he’s another one who will shine on the day and he has each-way prospects too. 17:30 Jasmin De Vaux

Patrick has picked him which has to be a good sign. He was very good on his only start for us at Naas and impressed his jockey enough to pick him from a big team. 17:30 Sounds Victorius

Another who was slow to come to hand. He was very green at Leopardstown and learned plenty. He put the experience to good use when winning at Punchestown and I think he’ll improve again. 17:30 You Oughta Know

He impressed me at the Dublin Racing Festival when coming from a long way back to finish second to a horse in Jeroboam Machin who we had heard lots of good things about. Being a six-year-old he’ll have a lot more stamina than the younger horses. 17:30 Fleur Au Fusil

Jody Townend rides. She has been very good the twice she won on soft ground on demanding tracks so we’re happy to let her take her chance. She does more on the track than she does at home. 17:30 Junta Marvel