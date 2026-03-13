Willie Mullins and Paul Townend top 2026 Cheltenham Festival standings

The pair went into the meeting with typically strong hands and neither result was ever really in doubt despite Townend once again eschewing the stable's mounts in the handicaps with the exception of the County Hurdle.

Townend came up short aboard Karbau in that contest, finishing sixth, but still ended the week with four winners as he did in 2025.

They took Townend's tally of Cheltenham Festival winners to 42 and he has now won the top jockey award for five successive seasons. He is now the most successful jockey in the Cheltenham Gold Cup with five victories although it could have been a different story but for Galopin Des Champs' late injury as Townend revealed it would have been difficult not to ride the dual winner of the Blue Riband.

"He was a dual Gold Cup winner coming in. He was working really nicely at home, and who is to say he wouldn't have beaten Gaelic Warrior today," he said.

"Since Galopin Des Champs was ruled out, I've been playing over the race over and over again and the best scenario was what happened today. Usually, it doesn't go like that and you're waiting for something to go wrong.

"But no, it was a dream passage around and he jumped fence to fence relaxed. He did everything I wanted him to do."

Harry Skelton, Mark Walsh and James Bowen all enjoyed two winners apiece with Skelton claiming the runner-up spot courtesy of two seconds and three thirds.

Townend has some way to go to catch Mullins who has been crowned the top trainer at the Cheltenham Festival on no fewer than 11 occasions, including the last eight.

Mullins had to settle for eight winners on this occasion, two short of the record he set in 2022 and matched in 2025.

Henderson 'chased' him home with three winners and five placed runners.

JP McManus took the top owner title with four winners and as many seconds along with three thirds.

The British trainers had been fairly positive about a better showing in the Prestbury Cup this season and so it proved although they again come up short as Ireland emerged 15-13 winners.