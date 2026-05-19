William Hill Temple Stakes preview: American Affair big gamble

Jim Goldie's charge progressed through handicaps to claim a breakthrough Group One success in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot last June.

However he was forced to miss the rest of the season after a setback. He returned to action over six furlongs in the Go Local Stores Minster Stakes at York last week but weakened into tenth having been very keen through the race and short of room a furlong out.

Clearly he's expected to strip fitter on Saturday and having originally been a 16/1 shot with Paddy Power and Sky Bet on Monday afternoon, is now 6/1.