William Hill Temple Stakes preview: American Affair big gamble

American Affair is the market springer for Saturday's William Hill Temple Stakes at Haydock.
Jim Goldie's charge progressed through handicaps to claim a breakthrough Group One success in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot last June.
However he was forced to miss the rest of the season after a setback. He returned to action over six furlongs in the Go Local Stores Minster Stakes at York last week but weakened into tenth having been very keen through the race and short of room a furlong out.
Clearly he's expected to strip fitter on Saturday and having originally been a 16/1 shot with Paddy Power and Sky Bet on Monday afternoon, is now 6/1.
"American Affair probably had a tough assignment from stall 12 in the Minster Stakes as six of the first seven home emerged from berths one to seven and the support we’ve seen since Mondays five-day stage would indicate that a much-improved performance is expected at Haydock," reported Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield.
William Hill Temple Stakes - Paddy Power & Sky Bet prices: 7/2 Night Raider, 9/2 Shagraan, 5 Asfoora, 6 American Affair, 8 Getreadytorumble, Mgheera, 10 Frost At Dawn, 12 Jakajaro, JM Jungle, 14 Beautiful Diamond, First Instinct, 16 Miss Attitude, 20 Washington Heights, 33 Azure Angel, Khaadem, 40 Argentine Tango
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