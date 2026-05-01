William Hill Lingfield Derby Trial the aim for Maltese Cross

The Newmarket handler admitted that he is favouring running the son of Sea The Stars, who is a general 20/1 chance for the Betfred Derby, in the Listed contest as opposed to the Group Three Boodles Chester Vase on Wednesday.

After signing off last season with victory in a maiden at Newmarket, the George Waud-owned colt made a winning return to action when getting up almost on the line in a valuable mile and a quarter novice contest at Newbury last month.

Haggas said: “I think he will go to Lingfield. He wants nice, fast ground.

"There is some rain around next week and Chester tends to get it like Haydock Park so I would think he would go to Lingfield.

“He wants a mile and a half now, and he needs another race as he needs to learn to wake up.”