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Maltese Cross in winning action
Maltese Cross in winning action

William Hill Lingfield Derby Trial the aim for Maltese Cross

Horse Racing
Fri May 01, 2026 · 2h ago

William Haggas insists that the William Hill Lingfield Derby Trial on Saturday week remains Plan A for Maltese Cross.

The Newmarket handler admitted that he is favouring running the son of Sea The Stars, who is a general 20/1 chance for the Betfred Derby, in the Listed contest as opposed to the Group Three Boodles Chester Vase on Wednesday.

After signing off last season with victory in a maiden at Newmarket, the George Waud-owned colt made a winning return to action when getting up almost on the line in a valuable mile and a quarter novice contest at Newbury last month.

Haggas said: “I think he will go to Lingfield. He wants nice, fast ground.

"There is some rain around next week and Chester tends to get it like Haydock Park so I would think he would go to Lingfield.

“He wants a mile and a half now, and he needs another race as he needs to learn to wake up.”

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