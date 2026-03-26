William Hill Lincoln preview: William Haggas on Eternal Force

The four-year-old heads into the first big handicap of the campaign on a four-timer after ending 2025 in style, and the race has long been his early-season target.

“We’re always looking for an improving three-year-old to go to next year’s Lincoln,” the trainer told Sky Sports Racing.

"He was pretty ordinary winning his maiden I thought at Redcar in a very ordinary race. OK he won nicely but it wasn’t a shattering performance. Newbury, he did well to win then his last run at Haydock was much more impressive. That to me said he should have a crack at the Lincoln.

"But the handicapper didn’t miss him. He went up eight for that and time may tell if that was too much or too little. He’s done very well over the winter, he’s a nice-looking horse and nearly there in his coat. He’s been working nicely, he’s not an over-generous horse at home but he’s pretty fit so we’ll see."