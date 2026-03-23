William Hill Lincoln betting: La Botte 7/2 favourite with Sky Bet and Paddy Power

La Botte is 7/2 favourite with Sky Bet and Paddy Power for the William Hill Lincoln after 65 horses stood their ground at the six-day declaration stage.
Harry Eustace revealed on Monday' Nick Luck Daily Podcast that the market leader could be stepped up to Group company at Royal Ascot following this weekend's assignment and he's been very strong in the market.
So has Eternal Force who is on a four-timer having won at Redcar, Newbury and Haydock on his final three starts of 2025.
His trainer William Haggas could also run Sea Force while the Eustace team also have Principality entered although the Summer Mile looks a more likely destination for him.
Other leading fancies include Rogue Diplomat, on a five-timer for James Owen and a dual course winner plus Balmoral fourth Shout for the Crisfords.
Lincoln - Sky Bet & Paddy Power prices: 7/2 La Botte, 5 Eternal Force, 10 Rogue Diplomat, Shout, 16 Galeron, The Lost King, Valvano, 20 Botanical, Orandi, Sea Force, Tribal Chief, 25 Anno Domini, Greek Order, Thunder Roar, Urban Lion, Vincent Rocks, 33 Bopedro, Carron, Christian David, Dashing Darcey, Great Acclaim, La Trinidad, Principality, Theoryofeverything, 40 bar
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