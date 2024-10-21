William Hill Futurity Trophy preview: James Doyle rides Wimbledon Hawkeye

James Doyle will keep the ride on William Hill Futurity Trophy favourite Wimbledon Hawkeye at Doncaster on Saturday.
James Owen’s charge was partnered by Silvestre de Sousa when second behind The Lion In Winter in the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes at York but he was suspended when Doyle partnered the colt to victory in the Royal Lodge last month.
And the owners, the Gredley family, are in no mood to break up a winning combination.
“James got on so well with him at Newmarket, the owner is keen to keep him on. He’s a world class jockey,” Owen confirmed on Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast.
“He’s been training great since the Royal Lodge, I couldn’t be happier with him.”
The son of Kameko has improved with every run this season and his handler is confident there’s even more to come.
"He’s surprised us, it’s our first season so it’s all a little unknown for all of us, but he’s improved both physically and on the track. I feel he’s physically come forward since the Royal Lodge too, he’s a stronger horse. He has more developing to do and is a horse for the future, but I couldn’t be happier with him at home.”
And soft autumn ground at the weekend isn’t a major worry either.
“The ground in the Royal Lodge was a concern beforehand, it was an unknown, but he handled it well,” Owen added.
“I think it was nearer good to soft that day and it’s soft at the minute at Doncaster but looks a favourable forecast going forward.
"It won’t dry back much but hopefully won’t get any worse either and he handled it at Newmarket which is great. We’ll take our chance on Saturday.”
