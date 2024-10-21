William Hill Futurity Trophy preview: James Doyle rides Wimbledon Hawkeye

James Owen’s charge was partnered by Silvestre de Sousa when second behind The Lion In Winter in the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes at York but he was suspended when Doyle partnered the colt to victory in the Royal Lodge last month.

And the owners, the Gredley family, are in no mood to break up a winning combination.

“James got on so well with him at Newmarket, the owner is keen to keep him on. He’s a world class jockey,” Owen confirmed on Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast.

“He’s been training great since the Royal Lodge, I couldn’t be happier with him.”

The son of Kameko has improved with every run this season and his handler is confident there’s even more to come.