William Hill Futurity report and replay: Hotazhell edges thriller

Hotazhell (11/1) edged out fellow Irish raider Delacroix to win a thrilling renewal of the William Hill Futurity Trophy at Doncaster.

The pair had the race between them from the moment the trailblazing Seaplane began to beat a retreat at the two furlong marker and the runner-up, sent off a well backed 15/8 favourite, lugged to his right. He traded as low as 1/7 in-running on the Betfair Exchange but the Shane Foley-ridden winner refused to be intimidated and got past his rival, and then held of his late rally, by a nose. It was four-and-three-quarter lengths back to Wimbledon Hawkeye (3/1) in third. Betfair and Paddy Power cut the Jessica Harrington-trained Hotazhell to 25/1 from 33/1 for next year's Betfred 2000 Guineas.

The winning rider told ITV Racing: "He's a very good, tough horse. We all thought he wanted a bit of slow ground but this was probably a bit too slow for him. "He nearly bucked me off going down to the start but that's just him. We work hard every day and we've had a very good year but it's been a while since we had a Group One, it's a couple of years since the Oaks now, and they're important, to be coming and winning on these big days. "And what a trainer that woman, Mrs Harrington, is. Kate is a big part of the team team, it's a big team effort and a lot goes on behind the scenes and she's a legend to work for and a legend to ride for, "From a five furlong two-year-old race to a three mile novice hurdle at Cheltenham it doesn't really matter to her. I'm just in a privileged position. I had a hip replacement operation a couple of years ago and it's taken a while to get to full health again but I'm fighting fit now and have a good few years left in me."

Winning trainer Jessica Harrington was at Doncaster