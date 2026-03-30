William Hill Aintree Hurdle preview: Potters Charm on track for Twiston-Davies camp

Willy Twiston-Davies believes the decision to skip the Cheltenham Festival with Potters Charm can give him an edge over his rivals in the William Hill Aintree Hurdle.
The seven-year-old will return to Grade One company for the first time since finishing fourth in the Howden Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot in December in the two and a half mile prize on April 9.
Since that reversal, the Valirann gelding has posted back-to-back wins in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Hurdle at Windsor and the Grade Two Star Sports National Spirit Hurdle at Fontwell.
And Twiston-Davies is confident that Potters Charm, on the back of those two wins, can play a leading hand on his return to the top table at the Merseyside venue over what he believes is his optimum trip.
Twiston-Davies said: “I’m looking forward to Aintree. We are going there with a fresh horse and he is working very well. There is a lot to look forward to and this is his trip. Everyone else seems to be chucking their hat in the ring, but I wouldn’t swap him as I think he is a very talented horse.
“He probably didn’t stay the three miles in the Long Walk, but apart from that he has done very little wrong. I think it does give us an edge missing the Cheltenham Festival as he is in really great form."
An outing at the Merseyside venue will also be next on the agenda for stable stalwart Master Chewy. However, that appearance will not come until next season after connections decided to draw stumps on the current campaign with the dual Grade Two winner.
Twiston-Davies said: “His Gold Cup next season will be the Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton Park which he finished second in this season, but he is finished for this season.
"He didn’t jump very well at Cheltenham at all in the Ryanair. He went for a bone scan and we found some slight issues that we can hopefully put right. His first target next season will be the Old Roan up at Aintree and then the Silviniaco Conti Chase.
"He has been a very consistent horse and brilliant for his owners.”
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