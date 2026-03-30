William Hill Aintree Hurdle preview: Potters Charm on track for Twiston-Davies camp

The seven-year-old will return to Grade One company for the first time since finishing fourth in the Howden Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot in December in the two and a half mile prize on April 9.

Since that reversal, the Valirann gelding has posted back-to-back wins in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Hurdle at Windsor and the Grade Two Star Sports National Spirit Hurdle at Fontwell.

And Twiston-Davies is confident that Potters Charm, on the back of those two wins, can play a leading hand on his return to the top table at the Merseyside venue over what he believes is his optimum trip.

Twiston-Davies said: “I’m looking forward to Aintree. We are going there with a fresh horse and he is working very well. There is a lot to look forward to and this is his trip. Everyone else seems to be chucking their hat in the ring, but I wouldn’t swap him as I think he is a very talented horse.

“He probably didn’t stay the three miles in the Long Walk, but apart from that he has done very little wrong. I think it does give us an edge missing the Cheltenham Festival as he is in really great form."