The Lope De Vega filly Lilt brings an unblemished record to the table having won at Doncaster on debut last autumn before making a fine start to her three-year-old campaign in last month's Sky Bet Fillies' Stakes (Registered As The Michael Seely Memorial Fillies' Stakes) where she wore down the front-running So Regal over a mile at York.

Haggas admits stepping straight into a French Classic from a Listed race is a big jump for the inexperienced horse but does expect the longer trip to play to Lilt's strengths.

"She seems absolutely fine and her work has been good," Haggas said on the Thursday edition of the Nick Luck Daily Podcast.

"She's going up in distance which hopefully will suit her and that's what should bring about some improvement.

"She's a big filly and she's from a family that do better as they get older. Yes, it's a big race for her so early in her career but these Classics - you don't get many shots at them so we're going here over a mile, two and a half, so we'll see.

"We feel that she might improve going up in distance, we thought the mile looked the bare minimum for her at York but she was still classy enough to win. She hit a bit of a flat spot, which I suspect she might do again on Sunday, but she should come home well hopefully. Whether it's well enough, we'll see.

"She is in the Irish Oaks too but that's looking even further ahead, we'll see how we go on Sunday first."

In terms of the lively conditions expected across the Channel, the Newmarket trainer said: "I think it (the ground) is going to be quick. She won on soft the first time, she coped with the faster ground at York fine so as long as it's not really, really firm I think she'll be fine."