William Haggas happy with returning Economics in Prix Guillaume d’Ornano on Thursday

Dante winner Economics takes on Royal Ascot hero Jayarebe as the Prix Guillaume d’Ornano throws up a mouthwatering midweek treat at Deauville on Thursday.

The William Haggas-trained Economics was a six-length winner York’s Derby trial in mid-May, but connections resisted the temptation to head to Epsom and he has since enjoyed a mid-season break. Potential returns to the Knavesmire for last month’s York Stakes and the Juddmonte International next week were considered, but the Night Of Thunder colt instead cross the Channel for a second Group Two assignment, and Haggas could not be happier with his condition. “He’s fine and is on his way to Deauville as we speak,” the trainer told Sky Sports Racing. “We looked at the York Stakes at the end of July but he wasn’t ready for that, so it was either this or the Juddmonte and we preferred to have a go against the three-year-olds. “He’s still relatively inexperienced. As promising as he might look, he’s still only run three races in his life, so we thought the Juddmonte might be quite a hard ask for a horse first time out for a while. “He’s a pretty nice horse, I haven’t been looking very hard to see how good he is because that’s not the way we like to do it, but he does everything very easily, he’s pretty fit and I’m very much looking forward to getting him back on track – I can’t wait really.”

Economics holds entries in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown and the Champion Stakes at Ascot, but Haggas is not looking beyond this week’s assignment. He added: “I tend not to want to predict what might happen later on or where he might go, I want to get this first hurdle out of the way, but he’s in every smart race at a mile and a quarter that you can imagine and he’ll be aiming at one of those if he’s good enough.” While Economics was brilliant in the Dante, he did return to the winner’s enclosure with blood in his nose, leaving some to question whether he had burst blood vessels. Haggas, though, is putting the issue down to him banging his head on the starting stalls, saying: “We think that’s what happened, but we take no chances with him obviously. “We had a few issues in the spring with that sort of thing, but he’s absolutely fine and we scope him every time he works and we haven’t seen a trace of blood, so that doesn’t concern us at the moment. “What concerns me personally is how tight the ground might be for him (at Deauville). He’s a great big horse and it’s going to be quick ground, but he’s got to run so we’ll need to get on with it. “He’s a beautiful looking horse and everything he has done so far has pleased us. He had a gallop at the racecourse at Newmarket about 10 days ago and he looked really good, so I’m really happy with him.” Jayarebe made an excellent start to his three-year-old campaign by winning Newmarket’s Feilden Stakes, but was then beaten into third place as hot favourite for the Dee Stakes at Chester. He got back on winning trail when repelling the late surge of King’s Gambit in the Hampton Court Stakes at the Royal meeting, though, and trainer Brian Meehan is looking forward to his trip to France ahead of a likely tilt at Breeders’ Cup glory later in the year. He said: “He’s great, really happy with him. He seems like he’s improved, he’s in tremendous form. “Every race is a tough race, but I didn’t feel he had a particularly hard race (at Ascot). I considered the Eclipse, which was a couple of weeks later and it was only the (soft) ground that put us off running there.

Jayarebe wins at Royal Ascot