William Haggas faces dilemma over next target for Economics

The 10-furlong Group Two contest is under consideration for the colt who ran out a brilliant winner of the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes over course-and-distance at York last time.

He hasn’t raced since and William Haggas had mapped out a scenario of either next week’s race and the Juddmonte International or the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano at Deauville and Leopardstown’s Irish Champion Stakes for his rising star.

Speaking on Wednesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast he said: “Nothing’s changed yet. He’s on schedule, in work and we’re very happy with him. I’m not sure we’re going to make York next Saturday, we could do with another week, so Deauville is coming now.

“If we don’t make next Saturday at York, and he’ll work at the weekend, then we’ll either go to Deauville or the Juddmonte but we haven’t made that decision, and I haven’t really discussed it in full with Sheikh Isa yet and would like the privilege of doing that before we say anything.

“The options are the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano in Deauville, a mile-and-a-quarter Group Two with no penalty or the Juddmonte, a Group One, obviously with no penalty. I don’t think he needs to go to the Rose Of Lancaster at Haydock with a five or three pound penalty. I don’t think that’s necessary but it’s possible.

“Everything is possible but as I’ve said all along the only important thing is getting the horse to his best and then we can run him wherever.”