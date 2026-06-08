The BHA on Monday posted a blog to their official website explaining the rules around the start and why they were introduced in the first place, but Haggas - one of the leading trainers in Newmarket who was responsible for the Derby runner-up Maltese Cross - has joined a long list of people suggesting the controversial call could "open a can of worms".

Speaking on the Monday edition of the Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Haggas said: "I thought it was the wrong decision personally.

"I think it opens up a can of worms. I mean, it just so happened that he was the favourite, so the camera was on him, but most of us don't know.

"We all know that if a horse half-rears as stalls open and loses six lengths at the start, it's tough. It's tough on the punter.

"I think their intention was good, to look after the punters who basically finance it, along with the owners, but I think that was the wrong decision on the day. And one that they will regret in time."