William Haggas considering two York targets for Economics

Brilliant Al Basti Equiworld Dante Stakes winner Economics could head back to York for his next two starts.
The three-year-old, owned by Isa Salman Al Khalifa, is back in full training and while the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano at Deauville and Leoparadstown's Irish Champion Stakes is one route connections are considering, so is a return to the Knavesmire.
Speaking on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, trainer William Haggas said: “He's back in work and he should have a good second half of the season. He's a lovely horse, a great big horse, and not just a three-year-old, he’s going to be a four-year-old and maybe even a five-year-old, who knows.
“If he’s top, top, top-class he’ll be whisked off to stud but I can't believe he won’t be better still next year. He's only a baby, he’s only run three times in his life and has lots to look forward to.”
So what of the more immediate running plans?
“The Royal Bahrain Irish Champion is right on the radar because of the race title and His Highness’ involvement in it. The Guillaume d'Ornano at Deauville is on the 15th of August so that knocks out the Juddmonte at York and I’m quite keen to take a look at that as well."
As for a potential route to the York Group One, Haggas added: “The obvious fit is the Sky Bet York Stakes on 27th July but if we don’t want to go there we’ll go for the Juddmotne and he can do a racecourse gallop, but we have 86 miles of gallops in Newmarket when they’re all open and if we can’t train them here then it’s a poor do. I think just going to get the freshness out of him would do him some good.
“So it's York-York or Deauville-Ireland. That's how you think but we’ve got lots to discuss and I haven’t discussed it with anyone until now."
We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.