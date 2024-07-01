William Haggas considering two York targets for Economics

Brilliant Al Basti Equiworld Dante Stakes winner Economics could head back to York for his next two starts.

The three-year-old, owned by Isa Salman Al Khalifa, is back in full training and while the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano at Deauville and Leoparadstown's Irish Champion Stakes is one route connections are considering, so is a return to the Knavesmire. Speaking on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, trainer William Haggas said: “He's back in work and he should have a good second half of the season. He's a lovely horse, a great big horse, and not just a three-year-old, he’s going to be a four-year-old and maybe even a five-year-old, who knows. “If he’s top, top, top-class he’ll be whisked off to stud but I can't believe he won’t be better still next year. He's only a baby, he’s only run three times in his life and has lots to look forward to.”