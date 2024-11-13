William Haggas bags Listed race double at Lingfield

William Haggas proved the trainer to follow at Lingfield on Wednesday as he registered a Listed double in the two feature races on the card with Sea Theme and Doom.
The Somerville Lodge handler has a fine record in both races with the trainer notching his fifth win since 2017 in the BetMGM River Eden EBF Fillies’ Stakes when 6/5 favourite Sea Theme obliged in the hands of Billy Loughnane.
Little over half an hour later Doom gave Haggas his third straight win in the BetMGM Fleur De Lys EBF Fillies’ Stakes with the 5/2 favourite striking with real authority in the hands of Rossa Ryan.
Both fillies have plied their trade at a higher level in recent months and their trainer was delighted to see their class come to the fore and enable his luck to continue in two races he has enjoyed notable success in down the years.
Haggas said: “It’s been a good day and they have both been battling in a higher grade of late.
"It’s the end of the season so it’s quite difficult to know if they are still on song or have had enough but both of them showed up well today.
"They are both probably better than Listed level and they went out and proved that I thought. We have been lucky in these races over the years and they have been really good to us."
