Anicent Truth remains unbeaten in the Superlative
William Buick wins the Superative on Anicent Truth

William Buick riding in Canada and Ireland this weekend

By David Ord
15:06 · MON September 09, 2024

William Buick is ready for a jet-setting weekend with four big rides in Woodbine for Charlie Appleby on Saturday night before heading to the Curragh to partner Ancient Truth in the National Stakes a day later.

Speaking on Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast, he said of the quartet in Canada: “They’re competitive races obviously but Naval Power in the Woodbine Mile is a horse who has had a bit of a break now and had a good run in Churchill Downs where he just got beat by Program Trading and that was a very good run. Everything will suit him there.

“Cinderella’s Dream in the EP Taylor, she’s done very well in America and then there are a couple of two-year-olds in Al Qudra and Mountain Breeze."

And the jockey is optimistic that there’s more to come from Ancient Truth when he locks horns with Aidan O’Brien’s unbeaten colt Henri Matisse on Sunday.

“He’s a horse who has taken every run with ease and is a Superlative winner, they have a good record in the National Stakes, he’s a very progressive horse and I think he’s a horse who is improving the whole time," Buick added.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

