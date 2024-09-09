William Buick riding in Canada and Ireland this weekend

Speaking on Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast, he said of the quartet in Canada: “They’re competitive races obviously but Naval Power in the Woodbine Mile is a horse who has had a bit of a break now and had a good run in Churchill Downs where he just got beat by Program Trading and that was a very good run. Everything will suit him there.

“Cinderella’s Dream in the EP Taylor, she’s done very well in America and then there are a couple of two-year-olds in Al Qudra and Mountain Breeze."

And the jockey is optimistic that there’s more to come from Ancient Truth when he locks horns with Aidan O’Brien’s unbeaten colt Henri Matisse on Sunday.

“He’s a horse who has taken every run with ease and is a Superlative winner, they have a good record in the National Stakes, he’s a very progressive horse and I think he’s a horse who is improving the whole time," Buick added.