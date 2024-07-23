William Buick relishing Rebel’s Romance going for King George gold

Charlie Appleby’s six-year-old has won 13 of his 19 career starts, a record which includes victories in no less than six different countries.

In 2022 he enjoyed back-to-back Group One triumphs in Germany before taking out the Breeders’ Cup Turf in America, while 2024 has already yielded big-race wins in Qatar, Dubai and Hong Kong.

Rebel’s Romance is five from five in Britain, and while he has plenty on his plate on what will be his first start on domestic turf in almost exactly two years, Buick is expecting a bold showing.

“He’s been a top horse from when he was a three-year-old,” he told Sky Sports Racing.

“Obviously he’s had an extraordinary year so far this year, but it’s easy to forget that he is a Breeders’ Cup Turf winner. That was a couple of years ago, but he’s a very good horse and at the age of six he’s arguably better than ever.

“Charlie and the team have done a fantastic job with him. Charlie was very clear in his campaign this winter – he found a very good opportunity for him at Kempton, where he had a nice confidence booster, he really made the most of that and took his travelling really well.

“He started off in Qatar, then to Dubai and then to Hong Kong. I saw him when he got back from Hong Kong and he looked even better than when he went there, so he’s taken it really well and I’m just thrilled that he’s being given his chance in this country now.”