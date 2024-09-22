William Buick lauds ‘international superstar’ Rebel’s Romance

Having settled his mount in fourth place early on, William Buick made a forward move on the turn for home and took over from Jessica Harrington’s front-runner Trevaunance two furlongs out.

Charlie Appleby’s charge quickly asserted his authority over most of the six-runner field but German outsider Straight followed him through and looked a big danger entering the closing stages.

However, Rebel’s Romance, who also prevailed here in 2022, dug deep to hold that rival at bay and battled to a neck victory in the Group One mile-and-a-half contest.

It was a 14th success in 21 starts for the Godolphin homebred, who had already struck at elite level this year in the Dubai Sheema Classic and Hong Kong’s Champions & Chater Cup.