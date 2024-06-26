William Buick delighted to add Carlisle to his list of winning tracks

A winner at Thirsk last month, George Boughey’s filly was sent off at 100/30 to follow up at the Cumbrian venue – and did so in some style against a quartet of colts.

Buick cut a confident figure in the saddle throughout the six-furlong contest, and the further the Highclere Thoroughbred Racing-owned Bountiful went the better she looked, with just under five lengths separating her and the 125/1 runner-up Cugini at the line.

“She did it really well. I’ve never ridden here before, so it’s nice to be here and tick one off the list,” said Buick, who also claimed the concluding Great Community Raceday Saturday 6th July Fillies’ Handicap with Sir Michael Stoute’s Red Pixie (11/8 favourite).

“George was pretty confident beforehand and I think fast ground is key to her. She was well placed to win a nice prize today and she’s beaten colts.

“The track is fine and the ground is beautiful, proper summer ground with a good covering grass. There’s a good crowd, it’s their biggest day of the year and it’s nice to ride a winner.

“There’s only here and Ayr I hadn’t been to before, so now I’ve only got Ayr missing.”

Buick was joined on the long trip north by James Doyle, who fresh from riding four winners at Royal Ascot last week enjoyed his first Carlisle winner in well over a decade aboard Jabaara in the £47,000 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Eternal Stakes.

The daughter of Exceed And Excel was a 6/4 shot to make it back-to-back Listed wins for Roger Varian following her victory in the Queen Of Scots Fillies’ Stakes at Musselburgh earlier in the month. And while market rival Key To Cotai briefly threatened to make a race of it, Jabaara found plenty for pressure in front to see her off by a length and a quarter.